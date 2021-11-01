Walthers Launches The First Of Its Kind Model Railroad Subscription Program

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wm. K. Walthers, Inc , the largest distributor of model railroading equipment in North America, is launching a model railroad industry-first subscription program called Walthers Build-A-World Modeling Kit™.

Walthers' Build-A-World Modeling Kit reimagines how model railroading is introduced to hobbyists bringing creativity, learning and fun straight to their door. There is something for everyone with three different themes to choose from: Mainstreet USA, the American Farmstead and even a Northwoods Retreat! The program is divided into six separate project kits. Sent straight to their doors once a month, each kit builds on the learnings of the previous, creating a 12" x 24" finished diorama. Each project will teach new skills in miniature world-building and model railroading to both new and experienced modelers.

"At Walthers, we're always looking for ways to innovate and continue to grow the hobby for both new and experienced modelers," said Karen Formico, Vice President of Marketing. "Our goal with the Build-A-World Modeling Kit is to invite in new users and expand the enjoyment of our hobby by making it easy to participate."

As the leading name in the industry, Walthers continues to create an inclusive environment for all levels of model railroading by providing all the necessary resources for anyone to get started, from detailed how-to videos to proper tools and materials, all of which are included in Build-A-World Modeling Kit.

"Many people would love to get their kids involved in a hobby that moves them away from their electronic devices, but don't know where to begin," said Formico. "The Build-A-World Modeling Kit helps kids put down their phones and video games and dive into a pre-designed 'kitchen-table' project that requires no additional planning or tools. The kits are ready for anyone to begin and enjoy when the box arrives at your door!"

Each project in the Build-A-World Modeling Kit is equipped with how-to guides and videos. These tools give every model railroader the freedom to explore new techniques, learn foundational modeling principles and craft the art of one's skills.

For more information about Walthers or the new Build-A-World Modeling Kit, visit trains.walthers.com/build-a-world .

About Wm. K. Walthers, Inc.

Established in 1932, Wm. K. Walthers, Inc. distributes model trains, accessories, and related items from more than 200 manufacturers, and also manufactures its own exclusive items for its WalthersProto, WalthersMainline, WalthersTrainline, Cornerstone, SceneMaster, Walthers Controls, and WalthersTrack lines.

