Barchart Forecasts Slight Production Increase for US Corn and Soybeans in Final 2021 Estimates

Barchart Corn and Soybean 2021 U.S. Estimates

U.S. Corn Production - Forecast at 15.4B bu with a yield of 182.8 bu/ac. This compares to the USDA's 15.0B bu of production and 176.5 bu/ac yield.

U.S. Soybean Production - Forecast at 4.5B bu with a yield of 51.4 bu/ac. This compares to the USDA's 4.4B bu of production and 51.5 bu/ac yield.

Canadian Spring Wheat Production - Forecast at 746.4M bu with a yield of 46.3 bu/ac. This compares to the AAFC's 668M bu of production and 38.7 bu/ac yield (includes spring wheat and winter wheat, excludes durum wheat).

Canadian Soybean Production - Forecast at 223.1M bu with a yield of 42.2 bu/ac. This compares to the AAFC's 216.4M bu of production and 40.9 bu/ac yield.

Barchart, a leading provider of data services, software and technology to global commodity buyers, agriculture, and the food supply chain, has released their final 2021 Yield and Production forecasts for U.S. and Canadian field crops. This latest report indicates a slight increase in U.S. crop production and yield for both corn and soybeans, while Canadian production forecasts remain relatively unchanged over the past month.

"As we wrap up our 2021 crop production forecasts, we have adjusted our estimates to show a slight increase in yield for U.S. corn (182.8 bu/ac vs. 182.3 in October) and soybeans (51.4 bu/ac vs. 51.3 bu/ac in October)," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "We have been proud to supply US and Canadian grain professionals with access to our crop production forecasts throughout the 2021 growing season, and we look forward to continuing to deliver this essential information in 2022," added Haraburda.

Released for free to the public on the first Tuesday of each month during the growing season, Barchart's Crop Production and Yield Forecasts equips users with important insights to help their crop marketing and business decisions ahead of traditional government reports from the USDA and Statistics Canada. Barchart clients can access daily updates in cmdtyView or through an API subscription.

Users of cmdtyView Pro, the leading commodity trading platform , have daily access to the forecasts as well as additional information to evaluate possible changes in localized basis conditions. To sign up for a free 30-day trial to cmdtyView Pro, please click here .

To learn more about Barchart's Crop Production Forecasts or to receive API access, please visit our website .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

Barchart Spring Wheat and Soybean 2021 Canadian Estimates

