Innovative Webinar Series Developed by Top Mental Health Treatment Provider Helps Schools & Professionals Tackle Teen Mental Health National Emergency

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative webinar series kicks off today to support mental health and school professionals with education and training on prevalent teen mental health issues. The complimentary, live sessions will address our nation's current crisis, what leading pediatric health organizations have declared a "National Emergency," as teens and families continue reeling from enormous, unprecedented adversity and disruption as a result of COVID-19, exacerbating the situation that existed prior to it. The webinar series, presented by Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based healing centers for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, will provide information critical in the promotion, prevention, and treatment of mental health issues.

"Newport Healthcare is not just a top resource for teen and young adult mental health treatment in this country, but also a resource for education and awareness in our communities," said CEO Joseph Procopio. "These free webinars support our schools, administrators, and mental health professionals better identify teens in crisis so that they can get the help they need."

The first in the series occurs today, Tuesday, November 2, and features Liz Jorgensen, CADC, Director of Insight Counseling. Jorgensen has 30 years of experience in adolescent and adult psychotherapy and counseling. She will discuss issues facing young men in particular, including depression and anxiety, patterns of avoidance and withdrawal from school and social life, and displays of anger and aggression in expressing mental health issues. Participants will learn about the unique presentation of boys when they are suffering and how they can better engage boys in conversation and getting help, even amidst stigma. More information, times, and registration can be found here.

The second webinar will be on Tuesday, November 9, and will be led by Don Grant, MA, MFA, DAC, SUDCC IV, PhD, Director of Outpatient Services for Newport Healthcare in Santa Monica, Calif. Dr. Grant is an internationally award-winning media psychologist, published researcher, clinician, and educator with specific expertise in technology's impact on mental health. His session, "Unplug to Reconnect: The Post-COVID Confinement Series," explores how our pandemic-driven increase in digital device use has and will continue to affect and alter our lives. It will expose the impact of our increasingly reliant relationships with screens and the implications for our youth. More information, times, and registration details can be found here.

Titled "Post-Pandemic School Anxiety: Navigating the Increase in School Refusal," the third webinar features Ryan Fedoroff, M.Ed, National Director of Education for Newport Healthcare, and will be held on Tuesday, November 16. Fedoroff is a passionate educator, trained in restorative practices, with extensive experience working with high-risk adolescents. Her presentation will explore the emotional distress that is contributing to an increase in school refusal, review the potential short- and long-term consequences of these issues, and explain how executive function deficits are contributing to this current trend. School prevention strategies and intervention techniques will be covered. Registration details can be found here.

Continuing Education (CE) credits are available for clinical professionals, psychologists, therapists, counselors, and social workers. For more information, contact Kim Fuller at kfuller(at)newportacademy(dot)com.

