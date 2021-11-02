GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin Group has named Felicia Sanders the next chief human resources officer of Michelin North America, Inc., the Company announced today.

Michelin Appoints New Chief Human Resources Officer in North America

"Felicia brings an energetic leadership style and an authentic approach to developing people that directly reflect our core values," said Alexis Garcin, chairman and president of Michelin North America, Inc. "Felicia is a proven leader whose passion for people will enable us to achieve Michelin's ambition to increase employee engagement; prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion; and link our people strategy to the needs of our customers."

Sanders succeeds David Stafford, who will retire in December.

Sanders will be responsible for all employee-facing functions of Michelin North America, Inc., including recruiting, developing and retaining top talent. Michelin's North American region comprises the United States and Canada.

"Respect for people is one of our core values at Michelin, and I have the utmost appreciation for our talented, resilient and hardworking teams across North America," Sanders said. "I am energized and humbled by this exciting opportunity to support more than 23,000 employees as we work together to better serve our customers and achieve our strategy."

Sanders has served since 2018 as plant manager of Michelin's passenger car tire manufacturing facility in Dothan, Alabama. From 2015 to 2018, she managed operations for Michelin's passenger car tire manufacturing facility and operational support facility in Greenville. Sanders began her career in the chemical industry as an engineer, and over the past 25 years, has held roles in manufacturing management, supply chain, business development and marketing.

Earlier in her career, Sanders worked for International Paper and FMC Corporation. She holds a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Maryland Baltimore County and a master's degree in business administration from Columbia Business School. Sanders will relocate from Dothan to Greenville, home of Michelin's North American headquarters.

About Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its customers' mobility, and sustainably; designing and distributing the most innovative tires, services and solutions for its customers' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Michelin North America has approximately 23,000 employees and operates 34 production facilities in the United States and Canada. (michelinman.com)

