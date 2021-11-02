More Than 65,000 Children Across the Country Participate in Food Drive, Building Character and Helping Communities Primrose Schools® will donate more than 150,000 cans to local food banks nationwide this holiday season

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A big act of kindness is shaping young minds this season as more than 65,000 children in Primrose schools across the country participate in the educational childcare company's annual Caring and Giving Food Drive. Through the annual classroom-led food drive, teachers at Primrose schools nurture lessons of kindness, generosity and compassion in our nation's youngest learners – traits that are needed now more than ever before in the midst of a global pandemic.

Primrose students select healthy foods to donate. Throughout November, children raise money to purchase donations by doing chores at home.

Preschool and Pre-K classrooms in the more than 450 Primrose schools across the country participate in this experiential approach to a traditional food drive. During the month-long activity, students are asked to earn donations by completing age-appropriate chores at home. Using their chore earnings, students help purchase donations for a local shelter or food bank. Throughout the month, students also learn about how food banks and shelters help the community, why their food donations are so important and how to continue to help their neighbors. Each activity supports the main lessons of the Caring and Giving Food Drive: responsibility, community involvement and giving without expectation.

"At Primrose, we believe who children become is as important as what they know," said Jo Kirchner, Primrose Schools CEO. "The emphasis we place on character development at Primrose is very intentional. While you cannot formally measure good character, it arguably has the greatest impact on children's future happiness and success."

Evidence shows that children have a strong, natural instinct to share and help others from a young age. The Caring and Giving Food Drive reinforces the daily character development lessons Primrose students learn by teaching students about responsibility and community involvement, fostering teamwork and encouraging children to be generous and kind to one another without expectation or reward.

"Service learning is a lofty concept for a child, but we can instill positive character traits earlier than many people think – that's why we incorporate character-building into daily experiences starting as early as our infant and toddler classrooms," said Dr. Lauren Starnes, Vice President of Early Childhood Education Research and Development. "Children learn that giving to others is fulfilling in and of itself."

In 2020, Primrose schools collectively donated more than 150,000 non-perishables and $35,000 to over 100 food banks and shelters across the country. This year, Primrose has a goal to donate another 150,000 non-perishables by early December.

The Caring and Giving Food Drive is part of the Primrose-exclusive Balanced Learning® approach and broader Primrose PromiseSM efforts. Visit PrimroseSchools.com/blog to read more about the food drive and tips for encouraging empathy, selflessness and generosity in young children.

