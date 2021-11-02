Vimeo's all-in-one video solution removes the barriers of budget and expertise to give marketers the ability to easily produce, promote, and manage stunning virtual events and webinars

Vimeo Launches Vimeo Events, a New Platform Designed to Turn Every Marketer into a Virtual Events Pro

Vimeo Launches Vimeo Events, a New Platform Designed to Turn Every Marketer into a Virtual Events Pro Vimeo's all-in-one video solution removes the barriers of budget and expertise to give marketers the ability to easily produce, promote, and manage stunning virtual events and webinars

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO), the world's leading all-in-one video software solution, today introduced Vimeo Events , a new platform for producing and promoting any live experience from webinars, to product launches, to the largest-scale virtual event. Vimeo Events adds powerful webinar functionality, a DIY live production studio, and effective audience engagement tools to Vimeo's all-in-one video solution.

(PRNewsfoto/Vimeo)

With an intuitive and easy live production studio, integrations with leading marketing technology platforms, and a centralized hub to manage registrations, send automated email reminders, access viewer-level analytics, and edit post-event content, every marketer can now confidently deliver a stunning virtual event from beginning to end—without a dedicated production team.

Vimeo Events debuts as businesses place video and virtual experiences at the center of their customer engagement and marketing efforts. In a Q3 2021 Vimeo study, more than 75% of marketers reported that live events and webinars are impactful for their business. Yet the majority of respondents (71%) also reported resource challenges when producing professional-quality live events, citing technical issues, headcount, and budget constraints as top concerns. Vimeo Events is a single and complete answer to the needs of every event marketer.

"Today, every marketer needs the ability to produce and promote virtual events easily and confidently," says Mark Kornfilt, President and Chief Product Officer, Vimeo. "We've reimagined what's possible for producing stunning virtual experiences with a DIY solution that cuts right through the pain points of traditional event production and distribution. No other video platform offers the breadth of capabilities— and stress-free experience— that Vimeo provides."

Vimeo customers such as Zendesk, Medtronic, and HubSpot have been using the private beta of Vimeo Events to scale their existing events programs and unlock powerful, professional-quality features including:

DIY live production studio: Produce a streamlined, stress-free event using browser-based broadcast tools that give you complete control, including pre-recording content, staging in-event videos and assets, and streaming it live day-of.

Rehearsal and backstage management: Prepare speakers and guest presenters in advance, and effortlessly manage the backstage experience for a frictionless run of show.

Audience registration and reminder emails: Boost attendance with customizable registration forms that integrate with marketing platforms such as Marketo, Mailchimp, HubSpot, and Constant Contact, and send automated reminder notifications to turn registrations into viewers.

Audience engagement: Create an interactive, professional-quality experience by adding custom graphics, branding, moderated chat, polls, and Q&A. Viewers can experience high-quality video from any web browser, requiring no additional software to join.

Performance analytics: Measure performance and inform marketing strategies with post-event and viewer-level analytics.

Post-event content creation and management: Drive continued ROI and impact by turning event recordings into powerful marketing assets with Vimeo's industry-leading all-in-one software solution including video editing, hosting, distribution, and management tools.

"Vimeo is leveraging its core capabilities to compete in the virtual events market," according to IDC Research Director for Collaboration and Communities, Wayne Kurtzman. "The knowledge of using a trusted platform paired with the ability to simplify a run-of-show are features that marketers need."

"We are always on the lookout for technology that will help us connect with our customers more easily and effectively," said Zef Nikolla, Head of Nasdaq MarketSite. "Using Vimeo's video and event tools, we are engaging with our customers in new and powerful ways."

Vimeo Events is included as part of Vimeo's existing pricing plans. For more information, please visit vimeo.com/features/virtual-events .

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 230 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vimeo