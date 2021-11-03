e-Qual Transforms Its Enterprise Services Management With Telco Systems

MANSFIELD, Mass. and POITIER, France, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telco Systems, a leading provider of edge compute solutions, today announced that it has been selected by e-Qual to transform the management and orchestration (MANO) platform for its managed enterprise services with Telco Systems' "Edgility" – for improved control and flexibility.

e-Qual is a global Managed Services Provider (MSP), managing the network and security for medium to large organizations in the private and public sectors . The company is based in France and operates in 55 countries. E-Qual's experienced gaps in the Management and Orchestration (MANO) system of their SD-WAN platform, which impacted their ability to serve their clients. Seeking an alternative, e-Qual examined various solution in the market and selected Edgility for its "All in One" set of tools for its Edge Compute needs, real Service Lifecycle Management, from initialization phase through monitoring and ongoing maintenance.

Telco Systems Edgility is a proven edge compute platform that optimally addresses e-Qual objectives. Specifically, e-Qual will benefit from Edgility's ability to easily launch chain and monitor multiple VNFs using templates, remotely manage multiple VNF's via console and IP connectivity, and easily monitor, manage and upgrade multiple hosts. With Edgility, e-Qual will be able to seamlessly onboard additional SD-EDGE platforms, and practically any future service, based both on VM's and Containers. The agreement's initial phase includes a commitment to use minimum of over 50,000 monthly licenses throughout thousands of e-Qual managed sites. These volumes are expected to further grow significantly in the near future.

"Our main expertise is to run the network edges of our customers, and we truly value the need for a powerful MANO system", said Philippe de LUSSY, CEO of e-Qual, "We selected Telco Systems' Edgility for its distinctive superiority over all the alternatives we examined. Edgility gives us flexibility and full control over our VNF's and CNF's, as well as significant operational tools that speed up and streamline our work."

"We are extremely proud to partner with e-Qual on their MANO transformation and see our solution addressing all their key objectives", said Ariel Efrati, CEO of Telco Systems. "A powerful, flexible, and efficient MANO is a critical component for every successful business, and moreover – at global and advanced corporates like e-Qual. We are happy to have e-Qual joining our growing Edgility Edge Compute customer base. Edgility literally revolutionizes the customer experience in the modern enterprise WAN environment".

About Telco Systems

Telco Systems is a leading vendor of innovative communications software products, for the new generation of edge computing and enterprise networks. Telco Systems enables global enterprises, communications service providers and system integrators to build and operate sophisticated virtual networks, with powerful edge devices, and endless application schemes. Telco Systems products are successfully deployed at large carriers and enterprises around the world, delivering a resilient, secured, and flexible connectivity between thousands of branches, and the cloud. For more information on Edgility, visit EdgilityOS.com, telco.com.

