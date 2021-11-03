IMS holds annual Holiday Expos and Cyber Days Event

NEW BERLIN, Wis., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Monetary Systems, Ltd., a worldwide leader in business-to-business barter services, today announced the kick-off of its upcoming holiday expo season where the barter network's members across the country shop for holiday gifts, year-end business needs, and winter travel opportunities, all with their IMS trade dollars. The first of the expos took place on October 16th, in Chicago, IL.

The holiday expos are organized and hosted by IMS offices that serve 52 major markets across North America, providing an excellent venue for IMS clients to spend their trade dollars and network with other local members. Dale Mardak, President of IMS said, "The annual expo season is the most anticipated in our industry, particularly in light of the tough economy. During last year's season, also in poor economic times, we set trade volume records. This year, we expect more members than ever before will be using their trade dollars to ease the strain on cash reserves for holiday gift buying."

In the past, these holiday expos have generated considerable revenue and trade volume, and accounted for a significant part of the company's fourth-quarter income. Following are the dates for the events:

October 16, 2021 - Chicago, IL

November 6, 2021 – Milwaukee, WI

November 9, 2021 – Rochester, NY

November 17, 2021 – Columbus, OH

November 18, 2021 – Modesto, CA

November 18, 2021 – St Louis, MO

December 2, 2021 – Cincinnati, OH

December 13 – 17, 2021 – Rohnert Park, CA

In addition to the in-person holiday expos and mixers, IMS will again host the annual Cyber Exchange Days online event. The online event draws in huge participation from clients, with more than $15,000,000 in products available for sale. The Cyber Exchange Days event will be hosted December 1-3, 2021 on the IMS website: www.imsbarter.com/memberonly/marketplace/home.

About International Monetary Systems

Founded in 1985, International Monetary Systems (IMS) serves 23,000 cardholders in 52 North American markets. Based in New Berlin, Wisconsin, IMS is one of the largest barter companies in the world. Businesses trade goods and services online using an electronic currency known as trade dollars. The IMS network allows companies to create cost savings and connect to new customers by incorporating barter opportunities in their business models. Further information can be obtained at the company's web site at: www.imsbarter.com .

