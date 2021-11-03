New Era Cap Announces World Series Champion Collection Celebrating The Atlanta Braves

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era Cap Co. Inc., the international sports and lifestyle brand and official on-field cap for Major League Baseball, has launched its 2021 World Series Champion collection celebrating the Atlanta Braves, which completed a historic run to win its first title since 1995.

2021 MLB® World Series® Champions 9FORTY® Cap celebrating the Atlanta Braves

From the hats they wore to celebrate in the locker room to the caps they'll sport on the parade route, the collection features several options that pay tribute to the champs.

2021 MLB ® WORLD SERIES ® CHAMPIONS 9FORTY ® CAP: This black cap is decorated with "World Series ® Champs" embroidered in gold across the front crown with the team's logo patch below. The Official MLB Trophy Patch is featured on the side of this hat and has "2021 Champs" across the back.

2021 MLB ® WORLD SERIES ® CHAMPIONS KNIT: This knit has a striped design with the front and back crown boasting "World Series ® Champs" with a team logo badge on the front cuff. The rear cuff features the Official MLB Trophy Patch.

2021 MLB ® WORLD SERIES ® CHAMPIONS PARADE 9FIFTY ® CAP: The front of this design proudly displays the Official MLB Trophy embroidered across the crown with the team's logo located on the right side of the cap.

"When your team hoists the MLB Trophy, the moment deserves a fit worthy of the historic victory – and our World Series Champion collection is fit for glory," said Tim Shanahan, Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap. "This gear tends to go fast, so fans should hop online now to get their caps to celebrate Atlanta's thrilling championship run."

To view the collection, fans should visit neweracap.com.

ABOUT NEW ERA CAP : Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with apparel and accessories lines, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the globe. With over 500 licenses in its portfolio, New Era is the brand of choice in the worlds of sport, fashion, music and entertainment. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 80 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

PRESS CONTACT:

John Mackowiak

The Martin Group for New Era Cap

518-618-1175 | jmackowiak@martingroupmarketing.com

New Era Cap Co. logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New Era Cap Co.