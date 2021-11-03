Qontigo joins the Net Zero Financial Services Providers Alliance with a commitment to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner

ESCHBORN, Germany, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo, a leading provider of innovative risk, analytics and index solutions, announced today that it has joined the Net Zero Financial Service Providers Alliance (NZFSPA), thus committing to the attainment of net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 or sooner. The NZFSPA is accredited by the UN Race to Zero campaign and is a member of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero. Qontigo's commitment to NZFSPA underscores its dedication to the net zero transition for both the company's own business operations and in enabling Qontigo's clients to achieve their own net zero objectives.

The NZFSPA is a global group of financial service providers committed to supporting the goal of global net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner, in line with the ambition to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. With 23 leading providers committed to the alliance, NZFSPA acknowledges the important role that financial service providers have in helping to deliver the goals of the Paris Agreement and accelerating the transition to a low carbon economy.

"Qontigo is committed to creating an efficient and effective pathway for clients as they make the transition toward net zero targets," said Sebastian Ceria, Chief Executive Officer of Qontigo. "As an index provider, we intend to act as a catalyst for this transformation by partnering with our clients to deliver sustainable investment solutions that drive capital flows toward investments compatible with net zero. In addition, as part of the NZFSPA, we look forward to partnering with the Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance, the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, and the Paris Aligned Investment Initiative to work collaboratively toward our shared goals."

Qontigo maintains a close dialogue with clients on sustainability topics, providing support and education along with a wide range of solutions to integrate sustainability objectives. An open architecture approach is at the core of Qontigo's ESG and climate-specific innovations, including working with leading data providers, such as ISS, Sustainalytics, and Clarity AI. Qontigo is also the exclusive data distribution partner of the SDI Asset Owner Platform and has recently joined MIT Sloan's Aggregate Confusion Project, an initiative to improve ESG measurement in the financial sector.

Qontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, asset owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors worldwide.

Qontigo's solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients' processes.

Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo's global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong.

