Eisai Presents New Data on the Relationship between Clinical, Biomarker and Safety Outcomes from the Lecanemab Phase 2b Study for Early Alzheimer's disease in Late-Breakers and Pipeline Updates at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference

TOKYO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") announced today the presentation of data from the company's extensive Alzheimer's disease (AD) pipeline, including six oral presentations that will provide deeper insights into lecanemab's potential as a treatment for early AD. Eisai recently initiated a rolling submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for lecanemab, an investigational anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) protofibril antibody, for the treatment of early AD, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the accelerated approval pathway. The lecanemab data and additional research findings from Eisai's robust AD pipeline will be featured in 10 presentations, including five late breaker oral presentations, at the 2021 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference, November 9-12, 2021, in Boston, Massachusetts and virtually.

"The findings Eisai will present at CTAD provide scientific insights into the potential role of lecanemab in the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease as well as the relationship between clearance of amyloid-beta plaque from the brain, changes in blood-based biomarkers and clinical outcomes," said Michael Irizarry, M.D., Vice President, Deputy Chief Clinical Officer, Neurology Business Group, Eisai Inc. "We are working to advance lecanemab and our other targeted investigational compounds as quickly as possible in our commitment to bringing solutions to patients and their families."

The focus on AD has historically been on alleviating cognitive, functional, and behavioral symptoms, but there has been significant progress in understanding the biological mechanisms of the disease and Eisai's investigational pipeline aims to treat the range of underlying pathophysiology, including amyloid, tau and neurodegeneration.

"With lecanemab's rolling BLA submission to the FDA under the accelerated approval pathway, completion of enrollment of 1,795 patients in the confirmatory Phase 3 Clarity AD clinical trial, initiation of a lecanemab subcutaneous dosing Phase 1 study and the ongoing Phase 3 AHEAD 3-45 study in people with pre-clinical Alzheimer's disease, it is an exciting time for lecanemab and Eisai's AD franchise," said Ivan Cheung, Chairman, Eisai Inc., President Neurology Business Group and Global Alzheimer's Disease Officer, Eisai Co., Ltd. "We are optimistic about the promise lecanemab and other investigational compounds in our robust pipeline may have for people living with Alzheimer's disease."

Major Presentations Provide Deeper Scientific Insights into Lecanemab's Potential as a Treatment for Early AD

Roundtable: Presentation of the latest lecanemab data, followed by esteemed faculty, Drs. Jeffrey Cummings , Randall Bateman and Christopher van Dyck , facilitating a conversation about the results and insights useful to the broader AD community (Oral Roundtable 5)

Oral presentation about consistency of efficacy assessments across various statistical methods from the lecanemab Phase II proof-of-concept study ( Study 201 ) in people living with early AD (LB9)

Oral presentation regarding the introduction of plasma biomarker screening for the Phase 3 AHEAD 3-45 study for preclinical AD (LB4)

Oral presentation outlining the baseline characteristics for the Phase 3 Clarity AD clinical trial for people living with early AD (ROC22)

CTAD 2021 Presentations Relating to Eisai's Investigational Compounds and Research

Topic, Session, Time (Eastern Standard Time) Title, Presenter or Author Lecanemab Oral communication (Onsite), Roundtable 5 Wednesday, November 10; 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. EST Assessment of the Clinical Effects of Lecanemab, the Correlation of Plasma Aβ 42/40 Ratio With Changes in Brain Amyloid PET SUVr, and Safety from the Core and Open Label Extension of the Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Study, BAN2401-G000-201, in Subjects With Early Alzheimer's Disease Presenter: Chad J. Swanson, Dr. Jeffrey Cummings, Dr. Randall Bateman and Dr. Christopher van Dyck Lecanemab Oral communication (Onsite), LB9 Thursday, November 11; 11:20 – 11:35 a.m. EST Consistency of Efficacy Assessments Across Various Statistical Methods from the Lecanemab Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Study, BAN2401-G000-201, in Subjects With Early Alzheimer's Disease Presenter: DA Berry Lecanemab Oral communication (Onsite), LB4 Thursday, November 11; 9:35 – 9:50 a.m. EST Introduction of Plasma Biomarker Screening for the AHEAD 3-45 Study Presenter: R. Sperling Lecanemab Oral communication (Virtual), ROC22 Friday, November 12; On-demand from 8:00 a.m. EST Baseline Characteristics for CLARITY-AD: A Phase 3 Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind, Parallel-Group, 18-Month Study Evaluating Lecanemab (BAN2401) in Early Alzheimer's Disease Presenter: C. J. Swanson Lecanemab Oral communication (Virtual), ROC23 Friday, November 12; On-demand from 8 a.m. EST A Stepwise Tier-Based Approach for Determining Patient Eligibility in CLARITY AD: A Phase 3 Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind Study to Confirm the Safety and Efficacy of Lecanemab (BAN2401) 10 mg/kg Biweekly in Patients with Early Alzheimer's Disease Presenter: M. Gee General Poster (Onsite), P42 Accelerating Alzheimer's Disease Drug Development by Pre-Competitive Data Sharing with the Critical Path for Alzheimer's Disease (CPAD) Consortium for Generation of High-Impact Quantitative Drug Development Tools Presenter: S. Sivakumaran, et al General Poster (Remote), RP27 Decision-Making and Reactions on Genetic Testing in Alzheimer's Disease Among Patients, Caregivers and Healthcare Professionals Presenter: A. Tahami, et al General Poster (Remote), RP4 Improving Screening Efficiency Through Alternate Story Recall Presenter: T. Doherty, et al General Oral communication (Virtual), LBR8 Tuesday, November 9; On-demand from 8:00 a.m. EST Prediction of Brain Amyloid Pathology Using the C 2 N PrecivityAD™ Test in the MissionAD Study Samples Presenter: D. Verbel General Oral communication (Virtual), LBR9 Tuesday, November 9; On-demand from 8:00 a.m. EST Evaluation of Tau Deposition Using [18F] PI-2620 PET in MCI and Early AD: A MissionAD Tau Sub-Study Presenter: S. Bullich

Key Biogen Abstract Presentations for Joint Assets

Topic, Session, Time (Eastern Standard Time) Title, Presenter Aducanumab Oral communication (Virtual), LBR2 Tuesday, November 9; On-demand from 8:00 a.m. EST Baseline EMBARK data from EMERGE, ENGAGE, and PRIME Participants in the EMBARK Re-Dosing Study Presenter: S. Cohen Aducanumab Oral communication (Virtual), LBR4 Tuesday, November 9; On-demand from 8:00 a.m. EST Defining a Standardized MRI Acquisition Protocol to be Proposed to ICARE AD Sites for Baseline and ARIA Monitoring Presenter: T. Benzinger Aducanumab Oral Communication (Onsite) Roundtable 8 Thursday, November 11 5:15 pm. EST Dose and Time Dependent Changes in Plasma ptau181 in Patients Treated with Aducanumab in the ENGAGE and EMERGE Trials Presenter: O. Hanson General Poster (Onsite), LP22 Updated US Prevalence Estimates Accounting for Racial and Ethnic Diversity for Trials and Therapies Targeting Mild Cognitive Impairment Due to AD and Mild AD Dementia Presenter: N. Maserejian, et al

This release discusses investigational uses of agents in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that such investigational agents will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

1. About lecanemab (Development Code: BAN2401)

Lecanemab is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody for Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is the result of a strategic research alliance between Eisai and BioArctic. Lecanemab selectively binds to neutralize and eliminate soluble, toxic amyloid-beta (Aβ) aggregates (protofibrils) that are thought to contribute to the neurodegenerative process in AD. As such, lecanemab may have the potential to have an effect on disease pathology and to slow down the progression of the disease. With regard to the results from pre-specified analysis at 18 months of treatment, Study 201 demonstrated reduction of brain Aβ accumulation (P<0.0001) and slowing of disease progression measured by ADCOMS* (P<0.05) in early AD subjects. The study did not achieve its primary outcome measure** at 12 months of treatment. The Study 201 open-label extension was initiated after completion of the Core period and a Gap period off treatment (average of 24 months) to evaluate safety and efficacy, and is underway.

Eisai obtained the global rights to study, develop, manufacture and market lecanemab for the treatment of AD pursuant to an agreement concluded with BioArctic in December 2007. In March 2014 Eisai and Biogen entered into a joint development and commercialization agreement for lecanemab and the parties amended that agreement in October 2017. Currently, lecanemab is being studied in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study in symptomatic early AD (Clarity-AD), following the outcome of the Phase 2 clinical study (Study 201). In July 2020 the Phase 3 clinical study (AHEAD 3-45) for individuals with preclinical AD, meaning they are clinically normal and have intermediate or elevated levels of amyloid in their brains, was initiated. AHEAD 3-45 is conducted as a public-private partnership between the Alzheimer's Clinical Trial Consortium that provides the infrastructure for academic clinical trials in Alzheimer's Disease and related dementias in the U.S, funded by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, and Eisai.

* Developed by Eisai, ADCOMS (AD Composite Score) combines items from the ADAS-Cog (Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-cognitive subscale), CDR (Clinical Dementia Rating) and the MMSE (Mini-Mental State Examination) scales to enable a sensitive detection of changes in clinical functions of early AD symptoms and changes in memory.

** An 80% or higher estimated probability of demonstrating 25% or greater slowing in clinical decline at 12 months treatment measured by ADCOMS from baseline compared to placebo

2. About ADUHELM™ (aducanumab-avwa) injection 100 mg/mL solution

ADUHELM is indicated for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Treatment with ADUHELM should be initiated in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease, the population in which treatment was initiated in clinical trials. There are no safety or effectiveness data on initiating treatment at earlier or later stages of the disease than were studied. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on reduction in amyloid beta plaques observed in patients treated with ADUHELM. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s).

Aducanumab-avwa is a monoclonal antibody directed against amyloid beta. The accumulation of amyloid beta plaques in the brain is a defining pathophysiological feature of Alzheimer's disease. The accelerated approval of ADUHELM has been granted based on data from clinical trials showing the effect of ADUHELM on reducing amyloid beta plaques, a surrogate biomarker that is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit, in this case a reduction in clinical decline.

ADUHELM can cause serious side effects including: Amyloid Related Imaging Abnormalities or "ARIA". ARIA is a common side effect that does not usually cause any symptoms but can be serious. Although most people do not have symptoms, some people may have symptoms such as: headache, confusion, dizziness, vision changes and nausea. The patient's healthcare provider will do magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans before and during treatment with ADUHELM to check for ARIA. ADUHELM can also cause serious allergic reactions. The most common side effects of ADUHELM include: swelling in areas of the brain, with or without small spots of bleeding in the brain or on the surface of the brain (ARIA); headache; and fall. Patients should call their healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects.

Please see full Prescribing Information including Medication Guide.

3. About the Collaboration between Eisai and Biogen for AD

Eisai and Biogen are collaborating on the joint development and commercialization of AD treatments. Eisai serves as the lead in the co-development of lecanemab.

4. About the Collaboration between Eisai and BioArctic for AD

Since 2005, BioArctic has had a long-term collaboration with Eisai regarding the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of AD. The commercialization agreement on the lecanemab antibody was signed in December 2007, and the development and commercialization agreement on the antibody lecanemab back-up for AD was signed in May 2015. Eisai is responsible for the clinical development, application for market approval and commercialization of the products for AD. BioArctic has no development costs for lecanemab in AD.

5. About Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. Eisai's corporate philosophy is based on the human health care (hhc) concept, which is to give first thought to patients and their families, and to increase the benefits that health care provides to them. With a global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products to target diseases with high unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology.

Leveraging the experience gained from the development and marketing of a treatment for Alzheimer's disease, Eisai aims to establish the "Eisai Dementia Platform." Through this platform, Eisai plans to deliver novel benefits to those living with dementia and their families through constructing a "Dementia Ecosystem," by collaborating with partners such as medical organizations, diagnostic development companies, research organizations, and bio-ventures in addition to private insurance agencies, finance industries, fitness clubs, automobile makers, retailers, and care facilities. For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.eisai.com.

6. About Eisai Inc.

At Eisai Inc., human health care (hhc) is our goal. We give our first thoughts to patients and their families, and helping to increase the benefits health care provides. As the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd., we have a passionate commitment to patient care that is the driving force behind our efforts to discover and develop innovative therapies to help address unmet medical needs. Eisai is a fully integrated pharmaceutical business that operates in two global business groups: oncology and neurology (dementia-related diseases and neurodegenerative diseases). Our U.S. headquarters, commercial and clinical development organizations are located in New Jersey; our discovery labs are in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; and our global demand chain organization resides in Maryland and North Carolina. To learn more about Eisai Inc., please visit us at www.eisai.com/US and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

