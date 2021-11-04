Filevine Honored as a Top Workplace in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine, the Legal Work Platform, has been named the 27th best place to work in Salt Lake City in the midsize companies category in the 2021 Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces program. With over 400 employees, Filevine is a rapidly growing software company with a team of passionate professionals who work together to help organizations thrive.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey that uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, connection, and more. With 147 companies honored in the Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces, it is one of the most prestigious workplace awards in the state.

"Filevine is incredibly blessed to have the team that we do. Fileviners are intelligent, hard-working, and some of the best people that I have met," said Ryan Anderson, CEO and co-founder of Filevine. "To receive a top workplace award is not only a reflection of the culture and environment we have cultivated at Filevine, but also of the individuals that show up every day and make Filevine what it is."

The company, a recognized leader in legal technology, has a home office in Salt Lake City, along with remote employees across the country. Filevine employees value benefits including; unlimited paid time off, competitive compensation, a dedicated leadership team, a fast-paced environment, among others.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, which partnered with The Salt Lake Tribune to compile the rankings. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Filevine believes in a brighter future where the intersection of legal work and business is made more seamless, transparent, and effortless for all legal professionals and everyone they interact with through the power of legal technology. To learn more about a career at Filevine or to join the team, visit www.filevine.com/company/jobs.

