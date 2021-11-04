New Podcast, Dream Auguries, Explores Dreams and Dreamers -- With a Distinct Chicago Influence

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We all dream, roughly two hours every night. But for all that dreaming, scientists continue to wrestle with questions of why and how we dream.

Dream Auguries, a new podcast series, focuses on dreams and the dreamers who dream them. Each episode is less than 10 minutes, ideal for listening before falling asleep.

Podcast inspired by new film

Writer/director, Hugh Schulze, began writing the series as part of pre-production for his film, Dreaming Grand Avenue (now available for streaming on Music Box Films, iTunes, and Amazon Prime). "Dreams are such a rich subject area to explore," Schulze explains. "We look at everything from dreams in movies and literature to the more psychological and scientific aspects."

Episodes cover an eclectic range of topics

Current episodes include "Animal Dreams," "The Effects of Dream Deprivation," and "Children's Dreams." Like Schulze's film, the Dream Auguries series has a distinct Chicago flavor. One recent episode focuses on Johnny Mercer's song "Dream," sung by Sarah Vaughan, recorded at Mister Kelly's on Rush Street in 1957.

