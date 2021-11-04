Next PR Offers Wellness Benefits and Perks to Attract and Retain the Industry's Top Talent In designing the firm's benefits package, company leaders focused on the whole person, providing wellness benefits and thoughtful perks that far exceed industry standards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, an award-winning public relations firm, is committed to recruiting and retaining the industry's most creative and productive talent, which is why the firm invested in a thoughtfully designed wellness package. With a focus on the whole person, Next PR's emphasis on wellness is intended to provide benefits and perks to help employees and their families thrive.

Next PR (PRNewsfoto/Next PR)

Recognized for its innovative approach to PR and communications by inclusion in the 2021 Agency Elite Top 100 list, Next PR was also named a 2021 Winner for Top Places to Work by PR NEWS for providing a work environment that facilitates professional growth while ensuring employees feel valued and motivated. The PR NEWS profile cited Next PR's leadership development programs as well as the flexibility and support provided to team members.

The firm provides free healthcare coverage to all full-time employees and the firm boasts a 100% participation in its 401(k) program with a generous match to support financial wellness. To promote a healthier workplace, Next PR offers a $500 bonus to every team member who shows proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. The team currently sits at 100% vaccination completion.

Understanding parental leave is about family bonding and wellness, not solely physical recovery from childbirth, the firm provides parental leave benefits for mothers, fathers and adoptive parents. Next PR has been recognized as an adoption-friendly workplace by the Dave Thomas Foundation for the seventh year running for its support of team members who want to provide a loving home to a child through adoption.

Recognizing peak productivity hours may differ among team members, Next PR provides flexible work schedules, offering team members the ability to design their schedules to meet client needs while accommodating their personal lives and preferences.

The firm also offers a Winter Wellness Week, giving all staff a paid week off at the end of the year for a mental health break. This perk allows team members to recharge and prepare for the new year ahead, as well as conserve their paid time off around the holidays. To further promote employee wellness, Next PR provides generous end-of-year gifts. Last year, each team member received a Peloton bike while the company's health insurance provider covered subscription fees to support employees' physical health.

To keep team members refreshed during the summer and fall, the team works half days on Fridays with a no-meeting rule in place. Additionally, Next PR offices sponsor informal meetings at the end of the day on Wednesdays, giving team members a chance to socialize and connect, even while remote.

"We believe we get the best results when team members bring their whole selves to work, so we provide support for the whole person in every way we can," said Next PR CEO Heather Kelly. "This means promoting wellness across the spectrum, from competitive pay and benefits to perks that make life easier and more fun. Our talented team members drive our business success, so we're committed to their personal wellbeing."

About Next PR

Next PR is an award-winning public relations firm with one major focus: results. Next PR is agile, fresh and hyper-focused on helping clients achieve their next big PR goals. Founded in 1978, the company has offices across the nation in San Francisco, Denver, Colorado Springs, Chicago and Philadelphia. Next PR boasts the best and brightest in public relations, but more than that, it brings the fun – and the motivation – to the daily grind. The company has been named a Top Place to Work by PR News and is consistently recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation as an Adoption-Friendly Workplace for seven years running, with many stellar employees selected as PR Rising Stars, Agency Elite winner for two consecutive years and Communicators of the Year. To inquire about job opportunities at Next PR, check out the open positions across all five of its office locations. Learn more about how Next PR pushes boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at nextpr.com.

CONTACT:

Julianne Weinman

(267) 629-9954

jweinman@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Next PR