Portable North Pole Brings the Magic of Christmas to the Palm of Your Hand with FREE, New Personalized Santa Videos, Calls, and Over 70 Different Messages

The #1 Santa app globally launches new highly customizable Santa video messages and dozens of interactive Christmas activities, helping families make new COVID-safe holiday traditions

MONTREAL, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays around the corner, Portable North Pole (PNP) website and mobile app brings the magic of Christmas straight to almost any device with up to five new limited time only FREE customizable videos from Santa this year and over 70 different personalized videos and calls, across a variety of Premium package options. Parents can watch their children's faces light up with PNP one-of-a-kind personalized messages from Santa, complete with the option to choose your own adventure scenarios that allow for the ultimate holiday experience. And it can all be done in just a few clicks.

Now in its 14th season, Portable North Pole has generated millions of cinematic personalized messages from Santa in a beloved Christmas tradition that has caught on around the world.

Now in its 14th season, Portable North Pole has generated millions of cinematic personalized messages from Santa in a beloved Christmas tradition that has caught on around the world. Users can tailor messages to include recipients' photos, choose the right name, pronunciation, age, and Christmas wishes, select if they've been naughty or nice, among other options. Parents can help improve or congratulate good behavior, schedule an incoming call from Santa, experience interactive videos, and even take advantage of the fan-favorite special video message straight from Santa's sleigh on the big night, integrating a synchronized live call on another device during the video!

It takes less than three minutes to set up and, at the click of a button in the app, parents can record their child's reaction as they experience their customized message from Santa, allowing families to cherish that magical memory forever.

"We are thrilled to celebrate another magical holiday season with you and your loved ones through our Portable North Pole website and mobile app," said Alexandre Bérard, CEO of UGroupMedia Inc., the creators of Portable North Pole. "With the new features this year, Portable North Pole is more convenient, more personalized, and a more magical experience that truly brings Santa into the palm of your hand. And, it's COVID-19 safe and can be enjoyed with loved ones near and far (available in English, Spanish, French, and Italian) for a truly unique and magical holiday tradition."

The new features for the 2021 Christmas season include:

Five new FREE trial experience videos and 19 new Premium video and call scenarios : Discover new Christmas videos for kids, grown-ups, and teens, as well as a birthday celebration video and a Stay Strong video with encouragement from Santa himself regarding COVID-19

Elf dance challenge : Get ready to dance with elf-taught new moves and record your performance for added fun this holiday season

Added Premium features: users can take advantage of:

Unlike many other apps, Portable North Pole offers a FREE trial experience without advertising that features Santa video messages so kids everywhere can experience the magic of a personalized message from the big man in red through cinematic-quality videos.

In addition, Portable North Pole has partnered with more than 30 leading children's hospitals in the United States to donate up to 5% of online sales through its Portable North Pole Children's Hospital Program . Partner hospitals include Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Phoenix Children's Hospital in Arizona, UMC Children's Hospital of Nevada, and Nemours Children's Hospital of Florida, to name a few.

Known as the number one Santa app in the Apple App Store and Google Play, Portable North Pole has over 10 million downloads around the globe and over 250 million personalized video views. Discover the magic by visiting www.portablenorthpole.com or download the app on your iOS or Android device today.

About UGroupMedia Inc.

Parent company UGroupMedia Inc. (UGM), based in Montréal, Canada, specializes in making Christmas even more magical and publishing exclusively Portable North Pole digital experiences. Portable North Pole is available in four languages – English, Spanish, French and Italian.

Available on Google Play and the App Store.

What is Portable North Pole: https://youtu.be/gLBQ8DIuxGc

Available on Google Play and the App Store.

