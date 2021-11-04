Standex Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Solid Financial Performance Driven by Growth at Electronics and Scientific Segments

SALEM, N.H., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ending September 30, 2021.

Summary Financial Results - Total Standex

($M except EPS and Dividends) 1Q22 1Q21 4Q21 Y/Y Q/Q Net Sales $175.6 $151.3 $176.4 16.1% -0.5% Operating Income - GAAP $22.8 $14.4 $22.4 59.0% 1.8% Operating Income - Adjusted $23.5 $16.5 $23.5 42.7% -0.1% Operating Margin - GAAP 13.0% 9.5% 12.7% +350 bps +30 bps Operating Margin - Adjusted 13.4% 10.9% 13.3% +250 bps +10 bps Net Income from Continuing Ops - GAAP $15.8 $10.3 $14.4 52.9% 9.6% Net Income from Continuing Ops - Adjusted $16.3 $11.8 $17.1 38.0% -4.4%











EBITDA $30.5 $22.7 $30.4 34.4% 0.4% EBITDA margin 17.4% 15.0% 17.2% +240 bps +20 bps Adjusted EBITDA $31.2 $24.8 $31.5 25.6% -1.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.8% 16.4% 17.9% +140 bps -10 bps











Diluted EPS - GAAP $1.30 $0.84 $1.18 54.8% 10.2% Diluted EPS - Adjusted $1.34 $0.96 $1.40 39.6% -4.3% Dividends per share $0.24 $0.22 $0.24 9.1% 0.0%











Free Cash Flow $8.1 $4.4 $26.4 82.7% -69.4% Net Debt to EBITDA 0.6x 1.1x 0.6x -46.3% 1.8%

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Commenting on the quarter's results, President and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar said, "We are very pleased with our first quarter in which we once again delivered solid sales growth and record adjusted operating margins. The combination of robust performance in our businesses and the benefits of our successful portfolio transformation has resulted in us now being a stronger company than before the pandemic. We continue to consistently generate free cash flow, further strengthening our significant financial flexibility to execute on a very active pipeline of growth opportunities. We expect sequential improvement in our fiscal second quarter financial performance supported by our healthy backlog, ongoing productivity initiatives, and continued execution on our growth strategy.

"From a growth perspective, total company backlog realizable in under one year increased approximately 12% compared to fiscal fourth quarter 2021, and 56% compared to fiscal first quarter 2021, with strength particularly at the Electronics, Specialty Solutions, and Engraving segments. End markets such as electric vehicles and renewable energy continue to trend positively with commercial aviation, food service, and refuse markets showing signs of sequential recovery.

"We are leveraging these positive demand trends over a very active funnel of productivity and efficiency initiatives which is further benefitting our margin. Consolidated adjusted operating margin of 13.4% in fiscal first quarter 2022 represented a 250-basis point increase year-over-year and a 10-basis point improvement sequentially. Going forward, we are focused on driving manufacturing and supply chain productivity with actions including new lean programs and mitigating inflationary trends through price realization and cost consolidation efforts. At the Electronics segment, we remain on track to substantially complete our reed switch production and material substitution project by the end of fiscal 2022.

"Our financial profile remains strong with substantial flexibility to invest in a healthy pipeline of organic and inorganic growth opportunities. The Company had approximately $267 million in available liquidity and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 0.58x at the end of the fiscal first quarter 2022. We also reported free cash flow of approximately $8.1 million in the quarter, a $3.7 million increase year-over-year, reflecting improvement in working capital metrics.

"We are off to a solid start in the first quarter and expect improved financial performance year-over-year in fiscal 2022. Our deep technical and applications expertise and innovative solutions continue to generate new opportunities for growth and further strengthen customer relationships. Our strong balance sheet positions us well to opportunistically grow our portfolio of high-quality businesses," concluded Dunbar.

Outlook

In fiscal second quarter 2022, the Company expects revenue and operating margin to increase slightly compared to fiscal first quarter 2022. Revenue and operating margin are expected to significantly increase year-over-year compared to fiscal second quarter 2021.

Compared to fiscal first quarter 2022, the Company expects that the Specialty Solutions segment will have a moderate revenue increase reflecting further end market recovery and a strong backlog position. The Engraving segment is expected to have a slight sequential revenue increase due to the timing of projects. Revenue at Engineering Technologies and Scientific are expected to be similar to fiscal first quarter 2022 results. The Electronics segment revenue is expected to decrease slightly reflecting a lower number of shipping days sequentially.

First Quarter Segment Operating Performance

Electronics (43 % of sales; 58% of segment operating income)



1Q22 1Q21(*) % Change Electronics ($M)





Revenue $75.8 $55.3 37.2% Operating Income 18.3 9.1 100.2% Operating Margin 24.1% 16.5%

* Excludes $0.6M of purchase accounting expenses associated with Renco Electronics

Revenue increased approximately $20.6 million or 37.2% year-over-year reflecting a 36.1% organic growth rate with approximately $0.6 million of the total revenue increase or 1.1% related to foreign exchange. Organic revenue growth was due to a continued broad-based geographical recovery, increased demand for relays in renewable energy and electric vehicle applications, and pricing actions.

Operating income increased approximately $9.1 million or 100.2% year-over-year which reflected operating leverage associated with revenue growth and pricing and productivity actions.

In fiscal second quarter 2022, the Company expects a slight sequential decrease in revenue and operating margin reflecting a lower number of shipping days and product mix. Year-over-year, the Company expects revenue and operating margin to increase significantly compared to fiscal second quarter 2021.

Engraving (20% of sales; 16% of segment operating income)



1Q22 1Q21 % Change Engraving ($M)





Revenue $35.2 $36.4 -3.4% Operating Income 4.9 5.9 -17.0% Operating Margin 13.9% 16.1%



Revenue decreased approximately $1.2 million or 3.4% year-over-year with operating income nearly $1 million lower year-over-year or 17% reflecting the timing of projects and geographic mix.

In fiscal second quarter 2022, the Company expects a slight increase in sales and operating margin due to the timing of projects, regional mix, demand for soft trim tooling, and the impact of productivity initiatives compared to fiscal first quarter 2022.

Scientific (12% of sales; 14% of segment operating income)



1Q22 1Q21 % Change Scientific ($M)





Revenue $21.5 $16.7 29.2% Operating Income 4.5 4.1 10.6% Operating Margin 20.9% 24.5%



Revenue increased approximately $4.9 million or 29.2% year-over-year reflecting positive trends at pharmaceutical channels, clinical laboratories, and academic institutions primarily attributable to demand for COVID-19 vaccine storage compared to first quarter fiscal 2021.

Operating income increased approximately $0.4 million or 10.6% year-over-year, reflecting the volume increase and pricing initiatives partially offset by investments to support future growth opportunities and higher freight costs.

In fiscal second quarter 2022, the Company expects revenue and operating margin to be similar to fiscal first quarter 2022 reflecting continued demand for COVID-19 vaccine storage refrigeration and pricing actions partially offset by increased freight costs.

Engineering Technologies (10% of sales; 3% of segment operating income )



1Q22 1Q21 % Change Engineering Technologies ($M)





Revenue $17.6 $17.6 -0.3% Operating Income 0.9 0.5 91.7% Operating Margin 5.1% 2.7%



On a year-over-year basis, revenue was similar reflecting positive trends in the space end market offset by the absence of the recently divested Enginetics business and the economic impact of COVID-19 on this segment's end markets. Enginetics contributed approximately $3.0 million in revenue to fiscal first quarter 2021.

Operating income increased approximately $0.4 million representing a 91.7% increase year-over-year reflecting product mix and ongoing productivity initiatives offset by a $1.1 million one-time project-related charge.

In fiscal second quarter 2022, the Company expects revenue to be sequentially similar, but have a significant increase in operating margin due to project mix, productivity initiatives, and the absence of the aforementioned project-related charge.

Specialty Solutions (15% of sales; 9% of segment operating income)



1Q22 1Q21 % Change Specialty Solutions ($M)





Revenue $25.5 $25.3 0.7% Operating Income 2.8 3.9 -27.9% Operating Margin 11.0% 15.4%



On a year-over-year basis, Specialty Solutions revenue increased approximately $0.2 million or 0.7% and operating income decreased $1.1 million or 27.9%. Fiscal first quarter 2022 results reflected recovery particularly in food service and specialty retail end markets. This was offset by the impact of a prior work stoppage which has been resolved. In addition, the Company experienced material inflation which it is seeking to recover through pricing actions.

In fiscal second quarter 2022, the Company expects a moderate increase in revenue and operating margin compared to fiscal first quarter 2022. The second quarter is expected to benefit from execution on a strong backlog position and the absence of the financial impact of the prior work stoppage.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Net Debt: Standex had net debt of $68 .9 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $63.1 million at the end of the fiscal 2021 and $106.2 million at the end of fiscal first quarter 2021. Net debt for the first quarter of 2022 consisted primarily of long-term debt of $200 million and cash and equivalents of $130 .7 million of which $102.2 million was held by foreign subsidiaries. The Company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was approximately 0.58x at the end of the fiscal first quarter 2022.





Cash Flow: Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2021 , was $13.1 million compared to net cash provided by continuing operating activities of $9.2 million in the prior year. The Company generated free cash flow after capital expenditures of $8.1 million compared to free cash flow of $4.4 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase is primarily a result of improvement in working capital metrics.

Capital Allocation

Share Repurchase: During the fiscal first quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 97,000 shares for $9.5 million . There is approximately $12.5 million remaining under the Board's current share repurchase authorization.





Capital Expenditures: In fiscal first quarter 2022, Standex's capital expenditures were $5.0 million compared to $4.8 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2021. Investments were focused on maintenance, safety, and the Company's highest priority growth initiatives. The Company expects fiscal year 2022 capital expenditures between $25 million and $30 million .





Dividends: On October 28, 2021 , the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, an approximately 8.3% year-over-year increase. The dividend is payable on November 24, 2021 , to shareholders of record on November 8 , 2021.

Conference Call Details

Standex will host a conference call for investors tomorrow, November 5, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET. On the call, David Dunbar, President and CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, CFO, will review the Company's financial results and business and operating highlights. Investors interested in listening to the webcast and viewing the slide presentation should log on to the "Investors" section of Standex's website under the subheading, "Events and Presentations," located at www.standex.com.

A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation online through November 5, 2022. To listen to the teleconference playback, please dial (877)-344-7529 in the U.S. or (412)-317-0088 internationally; the passcode is 10160847. The audio playback via phone will be available through November 12, 2021. The webcast replay can be accessed in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, located at www.standex.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP adjusted income from operations, non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations, free operating cash flow, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA to net debt, and adjusted earnings per share. The attached financial tables reconcile non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP measures including the impact of restructuring charges, purchase accounting, insurance recoveries, discrete tax events, loss on sale of a business unit, and acquisition costs help investors to obtain a better understanding of our operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the Company's performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods. An understanding of the impact in a particular quarter of specific restructuring costs, acquisition expenses, or other gains and losses, on net income (absolute as well as on a per-share basis), operating income or EBITDA can give management and investors additional insight into core financial performance, especially when compared to quarters in which such items had a greater or lesser effect, or no effect. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for, the corresponding GAAP measures, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this Press Release that are not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "should," "could," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "continue," or similar terms or variations of those terms or the negative of those terms. There are many factors that affect the Company's business and the results of its operations and that may cause the actual results of operations in future periods to differ materially from those currently expected or anticipated. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of pandemics such as the current coronavirus on employees, our supply chain, and the demand for our products and services around the world; materially adverse or unanticipated legal judgments, fines, penalties or settlements; conditions in the financial and banking markets, including fluctuations in exchange rates and the inability to repatriate foreign cash; domestic and international economic conditions, including the impact, length and degree of economic downturns on the customers and markets we serve and more specifically conditions in the automotive, construction, aerospace, defense, transportation, food service equipment, consumer appliance, energy, oil and gas and general industrial markets; lower-cost competition; the relative mix of products which impact margins and operating efficiencies in certain of our businesses; the impact of higher raw material and component costs, particularly steel, certain materials used in electronics parts, petroleum based products, and refrigeration components; the impact of higher transportation and logistics costs, especially with respect to transportation of goods from Asia; the impact of inflation on the costs of providing our products and services; an inability to realize the expected cost savings from restructuring activities including effective completion of plant consolidations, cost reduction efforts including procurement savings and productivity enhancements, capital management improvements, strategic capital expenditures, and the implementation of lean enterprise manufacturing techniques; the potential for losses associated with the exit from or divestiture of businesses that are no longer strategic or no longer meet our growth and return expectations; the inability to achieve the savings expected from global sourcing of raw materials and diversification efforts in emerging markets; the impact on cost structure and on economic conditions as a result of actual and threatened increases in trade tariffs; the inability to attain expected benefits from acquisitions and the inability to effectively consummate and integrate such acquisitions and achieve synergies envisioned by the Company; market acceptance of our products; our ability to design, introduce and sell new products and related product components; the ability to redesign certain of our products to continue meeting evolving regulatory requirements; the impact of delays initiated by our customers; our ability to increase manufacturing production to meet demand including as a result of labor shortages; and potential changes to future pension funding requirements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent management's estimates only as of the day made and should not be relied upon as representing management's estimates as of any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company and management specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if management's estimates change.

Standex International Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended







September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)



2021



2020

















Net sales

$ 175,610

$ 151,286

Cost of sales



109,373



96,550

Gross profit



66,237



54,736

















Selling, general and administrative expenses



42,752



38,869

Restructuring costs



440



1,488

Acquisition related costs



217



25

















Income from operations



22,828



14,354

















Interest expense



1,720



1,484

Other non-operating (income) / expense



23



(173)

Total



1,743



1,311

















Income from continuing operations before income taxes



21,085



13,043

Provision for income taxes



5,264



2,696

Income from continuing operations



15,821



10,347

















Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(3)



(627)

















Net income

$ 15,818

$ 9,720

















Basic earnings per share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1.32

$ 0.85

Income (loss) from discontinued operations



-



(0.05)

Total

$ 1.32

$ 0.80

















Diluted earnings per share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1.30

$ 0.84

Income (loss) from discontinued operations



-



(0.05)

Total

$ 1.30

$ 0.79

















Average Shares Outstanding













Basic



12,023



12,228

Diluted



12,149



12,281



Standex International Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



















September 30,



June 30, (In thousands)



2021



2021













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 130,683

$ 136,367 Accounts receivable, net



105,435



109,883 Inventories



100,082



91,862 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



27,844



23,504 Income taxes receivable



12,273



12,750 Total current assets



376,317



374,366













Property, plant, equipment, net



131,813



133,373 Intangible assets, net



96,416



98,929 Goodwill



276,908



278,054 Deferred tax asset



9,105



9,566 Operating lease right-of-use asset



38,803



37,276 Other non-current assets



31,280



30,659 Total non-current assets



584,325



587,857













Total assets

$ 960,642

$ 962,223













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 79,475

$ 74,756 Accrued liabilities



50,567



61,717 Income taxes payable



5,128



7,236 Total current liabilities



135,170



143,709













Long-term debt



199,575



199,490 Operating lease long-term liabilities



30,825



29,041 Accrued pension and other non-current liabilities



82,342



83,558 Total non-current liabilities



312,742



312,089













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock



41,976



41,976 Additional paid-in capital



82,065



80,788 Retained earnings



865,355



852,489 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(116,266)



(116,140) Treasury shares



(360,400)



(352,688) Total stockholders' equity



512,730



506,425













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 960,642

$ 962,223

Standex International Corporation and Subsidiaries Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited)





Three Months Ended





September (In thousands)



2021



2020













Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 15,818

$ 9,720 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(3)



(627) Income from continuing operations



15,821



10,347













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



7,725



8,193 Stock-based compensation



2,089



1,755 Non-cash portion of restructuring charge



(49)



(414) Contributions to defined benefit plans



(52)



(52) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities



(12,448)



(10,595) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations



13,086



9,234 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations



(15)



2,190 Net cash provided by operating activities



13,071



11,424 Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Expenditures for property, plant and equipment



(5,022)



(4,820) Expenditures for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



-



(27,398) Other investing activities



(31)



199 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(5,053)



(32,019) Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from borrowings



-



16,500 Payments of debt



-



(16,500) Contingent consideration payment



(1,167)



- Activity under share-based payment plans



976



693 Purchases of treasury stock



(9,500)



(5,109) Cash dividends paid



(2,890)



(2,692) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(12,581)



(7,108)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(1,121)



2,592













Net changes in cash and cash equivalents



(5,684)



(25,111) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



136,367



118,809 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 130,683

$ 93,698

Standex International Corporation Selected Segment Data (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended







September 30,

(In thousands)



2021



2020

Net Sales













Electronics

$ 75,836

$ 55,271

Engraving



35,170



36,401

Scientific



21,529



16,663

Engineering Technologies



17,573



17,633

Specialty Solutions



25,502



25,318

Total

$ 175,610

$ 151,286

















Income from operations













Electronics

$ 18,273

$ 8,535

Engraving



4,874



5,873

Scientific



4,508



4,076

Engineering Technologies



899



469

Specialty Solutions



2,815



3,906

Restructuring



(440)



(1,488)

Acquisition Related Costs



(217)



(25)

Corporate



(7,884)



(6,992)

Total

$ 22,828

$ 14,354



Standex International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)





























Three Months Ended













September 30,





(In thousands, except percentages)



2021



2020

% Change

Adjusted income from operations and adjusted net income from continuing operations:

















Net Sales

$ 175,610

$ 151,286

16.1%

Income from operations, as reported

$ 22,828

$ 14,354

59.0%



Income from operations margin



13.0%



9.5%





Adjustments:



















Restructuring charges



440



1,488







Acquisition-related costs



217



25







Purchase accounting expenses



-



592





Adjusted income from operations

$ 23,485

$ 16,459

42.7%



Adjusted income from operations margin



13.4%



10.9%







Interest and other income (expense), net



(1,743)



(1,311)







Provision for income taxes



(5,264)



(2,696)







Discrete and other tax items



-



(196)







Tax impact of above adjustments



(164)



(436)





Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted

$ 16,314

$ 11,820

38.0%























EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

















Net income (loss) from continuing operations, as reported

$ 15,821

$ 10,347

52.9%



Net income from continuing operations margin



9.0%



6.8%





Add back:



















Provision for income taxes



5,264



2,696







Interest expense



1,720



1,484







Depreciation and amortization



7,725



8,193





EBITDA

$ 30,530

$ 22,720

34.4%



EBITDA Margin



17.4%



15.0%





Adjustments:



















Restructuring charges



440



1,488







Acquisition-related costs



217



25







Purchase accounting expenses



-



592





Adjusted EBITDA

$ 31,187

$ 24,825

25.6%



Adjusted EBITDA Margin



17.8%



16.4%



























Free operating cash flow:

















Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations, as reported

$ 13,086

$ 9,234





Less: Capital expenditures



(5,022)



(4,820)





Free operating cash flow

$ 8,064

$ 4,414







Standex International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)





























Three Months Ended





Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations



September 30,









2021



2020

%

Change























Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported

$ 1.30

$ 0.84

54.8%























Adjustments:



















Restructuring charges



0.03



0.10







Acquisition-related costs



0.01



-







Discrete tax items



-



(0.02)







Purchase accounting expenses



-



0.04





Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as adjusted

$ 1.34

$ 0.96

39.6%



