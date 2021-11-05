Boqii to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Twentieth Annual Asia Pacific Summit on November 18-19, 2021

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Limited ("Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced that the Company will participate in the Morgan Stanley Twentieth Annual Asia Pacific Summit on November 18-19, 2021.

Management will be available to meet with institutional investors during the event. Interested investors and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their Morgan Stanley sales representative or Boqii's investor relations department at ir@boqii.com.

About Boqii Holding Limited

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is a leading pet-focused platform in China. We are the leading online destination for pet products and supplies in China with our broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and our own private label, Yoken and Mocare, offered at competitive prices. Our online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and our flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Our Boqii Community provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Boqii Holding Limited

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-21-6882-6051

Email: ir@boqii.com

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Susie Wang

Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Julia Qian

Email: julia@blueshirtgroup.com

