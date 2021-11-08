Somos, Inc. Announces New Hire of Chris Wendt as Vice President, Systems Engineering

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company, today announced the hiring of Chris Wendt as its Vice President, Systems Engineering. Mr. Wendt will be responsible for providing leadership and strategic direction for Somos' technology roadmap including future engineering design, systems and solutions.

"Having the opportunity to have Chris join Team Somos is exciting," said Sri Ramachandran, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Somos. "As a long-time ally to both Somos and the greater telecommunications industry, he is the perfect person to help take our systems and solutions offerings to the next level and address the broader needs of the ecosystem. He has proven himself to be a true innovator, and I look forward to his technical contributions to craft Somos' next generation of cutting-edge solutions."

A distinguished member of the telecommunications industry, Chris is a strategic leader in standards and engineering. Over the last 15 years, he has lent his technical expertise to Comcast in various roles of increasing responsibility including his most recent role as the organization's Director of the Innovation and Technology Team, Telecommunications and Unified Communications Engineering. In addition, Chris was one of the principals to pioneer the STIR/SHAKEN standards and industry thought leadership, including the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) and Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) specifications. He has further been recognized for his contributions to the industry as the recipient of both ATIS' Achievement Award in 2016 and their President's Award in 2017.

"It's been riveting to see Somos' evolution in our industry, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of such an inspired organization with so much forward-thinking vision," said Mr. Wendt. "We're at the brink of some really exciting technological advances that will help the industry's digital transformation, and I can't wait to help write the future of innovation for telecommunications and beyond."

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers, and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is a global source of number administration, routing data, identity verification, and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANP), Toll-Free Numbers (TFN), and the Reassigned Number Database (RND), we support over 1,400 service providers in North America and manage over 3 billion numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

Through our portfolio of products and services, and a collaborative approach in everything we do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world while delivering value, innovation, and results to consumers. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

