3CHI Leads The Way Again With HHC

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since introducing the industry's first 100% hemp-based Delta 8 in 2018, 3Chi has established itself as a leader in Delta 8 with its well-known reputation for quality and unsurpassed purity. Now, this industry innovator continues to lead the way with its red-hot popular HHC products - just voted Best HHC Disposable Vape at the October 2021 USA CBD Expo.

Hexahydrocannabinol, HHC for short, is a new and upcoming cannabinoid said to be at least just as potent as Delta 8, with many consumers saying its effects are even more desirable, but again without the negatives of Delta 9 and marijuana. It's perfect for individuals who may be looking for something a little stronger than Delta 8, but not full blown Delta 9. Consumers of HHC have often described it as uplifting, energizing, and motivating, helping them throughout the day to get things done.

HHC doesn't contain THC, making it legal under the 2018 Farm Bill. At no point during production does HHC go over 0.3 percent Delta 9.

Seven vape carts are currently available with HHC through 3Chi : Pineapple Express, Blue Dream, Green Crack, Granddaddy Purple, God's Gift, Northern Lights, and Snowman. The carts are compatible with 510 batteries and have glass tanks and ceramic coils like other standard 3Chi vapes. Additionally, HHC carts are available as disposable vapes, where the battery is already included and it's ready to go right out of the box. Inside each vape is 95 percent HHC and 5 percent terpenes to create the unique flavors. There are also no cutting agents, so these vapes are the purest form of HHC on the market.

3Chi is a pioneer in science-based cannabis research and was the first commercial developer of hemp-derived Delta-8 THC. Based in Indiana, the company continues today as an industry leader in emerging cannabis science and innovative hemp-derived products. To learn more, click here: 3Chi.com

For questions and media inquiries, please reach out to: press@3chi.com

