3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.48 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable Dec. 12, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov.19, 2021.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of Sept. 30, 2021, 3M had 576,252,803 common shares outstanding and 66,384 shareholders of record.

