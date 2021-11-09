Cue Health To Launch Direct-To-Consumer Virtual Health Platform Featuring Its COVID-19 Self-Test Trusted By Google, Mayo Clinic, The NBA, And MLB Beginning November 15th, Consumers Can Get Cue's Fast and Accurate COVID-19 Tests, 24/7 Virtual Care, E-Prescription Services, and CDC-Compliant Test Results for Travel: Anywhere, Anytime

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue Health ("Cue") (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, today announced that its direct-to-consumer (DTC) virtual health platform will launch on November 15th, making Cue's first-of-its-kind molecular COVID-19 test available to people across the United States through Cue's new eCommerce site and in-app shop. Individual consumers will now be able to harness the power of Cue's COVID-19 test, which is already trusted and used by world-class organizations like Google, Mayo Clinic, the NBA, and MLB, among others. Earlier this year, the Cue COVID-19 Test for Home and Over The Counter (OTC) Use was the first molecular test to receive FDA authorization for at-home use without a prescription. Beyond COVID-19 testing needs, Cue's new membership offering – Cue+™– will offer members 24/7 on-demand access to board certified physicians, e-prescription services, CDC-compliant test results for travel through in-app video proctoring, and same-day delivery of Cue products in a number of major markets.

Cue simplifies the COVID-19 testing process by combining the speed of rapid antigen tests with the lab-quality accuracy of PCR tests. Cue's portable COVID-19 test showed 97.8% concordance with central lab PCR tests, as verified in an independent study conducted by Mayo Clinic 1. Authorized by the FDA to test both symptomatic and asymptomatic adults and children ages two and up using a lower nasal swab, Cue's COVID-19 test delivers a comfortable and stress-free testing experience. Test results are delivered to the user's smart mobile device in just 20 minutes.

"We've had a lot of interest from the general public eager to purchase our COVID-19 tests: from parents who need to keep their kids healthy in school to international business travelers to families who want to gather safely this holiday season. We're excited to make Cue available to a broader audience next week to deliver fast and accurate COVID-19 testing at home or on the go," said Clint Sever, Cue's Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer.

Cue+ membership not only meets people's at-home testing needs but also enables them to share Cue test results and discuss other health issues with a doctor on-demand within the new Cue Health App. The Cue platform is integrated with last-mile delivery services so members can get products at home when they need them the most. And as the anticipated COVID-19 antivirals requiring time-sensitive administration come to market, Cue expects to be able to enable consumers to go from test result to physician consultation to antiviral treatment, when appropriate, within the comfort and convenience of their own homes.

"We're pleased to be able to offer consumers our best-in-class COVID-19 tests as part of Cue's integrated care platform, which we believe can help empower individuals and families to live their healthiest lives," said Ayub Khattak, Co-Founder and CEO of Cue. "With Cue+ membership and our new Cue Health App, we aim to make the healthcare journey — from testing to diagnosis to treatment — more accessible, more convenient, and more timely."

The Cue experience starts with the Cue Reader ($249), a reusable and compact device that processes each test and connects wirelessly with a user's mobile device to deliver results in 20 minutes via the Cue Health App (for both iOS and Android). The Cue Reader is compatible with Cue's COVID-19 Test Cartridge ($225/3-pack) and other tests that are in development. Cue's COVID-19 tests are self-contained, single-use cartridges that make testing simple and convenient. These products will be bundled together for discounts and available for purchase as part of two new Cue+ Membership packages when shop.cuehealth.com launches on November 15th.

Cue+ Membership features:

Cue+ Essential™( $49.99 /month): lab-quality, at-home testing and convenient, easy-to-use Cue Virtual Care to meet your needs whenever, wherever. Ten COVID-19 tests per year, 20% off additional COVID-19 tests, and free same-day delivery in select markets. Discounted price on the Cue Reader (sold separately).

Cue+ Complete™( $89.99 /month): all the benefits of Cue+ Essential, plus CDC-compliant, supervised COVID-19 testing for travel, work, or school. Even more COVID-19 tests (20 per year) and front-of-the-line access to Cue's future care offerings.

Cue's Virtual Care capabilities will include:

CDC-compliant test results through in-app video proctoring for travel, work, and school (for Cue+ Complete members)

24/7 access to chat with board-certified physicians

New e-prescriptions and prescription renewals

Physician-ordered lab tests

Cue aims to provide individuals with the ability to proactively monitor and manage their health, with actionable information that they can share with healthcare providers in real-time. Cue's planned future care offerings – all of which are intended to be compatible with the Cue Reader – include products and services across the categories of respiratory health (such as for influenza, RSV, and strep throat), sexual health (such as for chlamydia and gonorrhea), cardiac and metabolic health (such as for cholesterol and HbA1c), women's and men's health, and chronic disease management.

For more information about Cue's products and services available on November 15th, please visit cuehealth.com .

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that puts consumers in control of their health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, and regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements". The words, without limitation, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus dated September 23, 2021 filed by Cue with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Cue's management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Cue specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Cue COVID-19 Test for Home and Over The Counter (OTC) Use and the Cue COVID-19 Test (for professional use) have not been FDA cleared or approved; but have been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). These products have been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of these products is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

1 In an independent study conducted by Mayo Clinic Laboratories, the overall concordance between Cue's point-of-care test and the reference laboratory tests was found to be 97.8%. Details on the study can be found here .

