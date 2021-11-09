Heroes Honor Festival To Make History At Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- May 27-28, Memorial Day Weekend 2022, the 9/11 generation of military veterans is inviting all Vietnam veterans, families, friends and patriotic Americans to attend the Heroes Honor Festival at the iconic Daytona International Speedway for the largest gathering of Vietnam veterans ever assembled.

Heroes Honor Festival

The Heroes Honor Festival will celebrate and honor Vietnam veterans. Decades ago, these great American patriots returned to hostility and a deeply divided American public. Many joined together to ensure the next generation of veterans did not re-live their experience when returning home from Iraq and Afghanistan.

"When my friends and I returned from serving in the Middle East, Vietnam veterans squashed any attempt from the public to vilify us," said Ben Peterson, U.S. Army veteran and event organizer. "Now, it's our duty to honor them with an historic commemoration that's been brewing in America's soul for decades."

Celebrations will include military flyovers, parades, ceremonies, live music and more. The Heroes Honor Festival aims to change history for generations to come by finally honoring these American heroes. Tickets are on sale now: heroeshonorfestival.com/tickets/

