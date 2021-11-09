Leading retailer chooses Centric Software® PLM and digital boards to boost speed and optimize product ranges

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kmart Australia, the multicategory retailer, has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Kmart Australia Implements Centric PLM™ to Achieve Growth Ambitions

We assessed Centric as the best PLM solution fit for purpose with a proven track record. -- Kmart Australia

Kmart opened Australia's first discount department store in Burwood, Victoria in 1969. Today, Kmart has more than 300 stores across Australia and New Zealand, employs over 37,000 people and is recognized as one of the most profitable discount department stores in Australia.

Due to growth and changes in the business over the years, Kmart's way of working and systems needed a refresh. Their current end-to-end critical path of product development and sourcing from concept to shipment is complex, largely manual, people-dependent and supported by a mix of tools and systems making the seamless exchange of information, challenging.

Yu Min Thong, Head of Strategic Projects at Kmart says, "This results in inefficiencies, process waste, high variability in data quality and high workloads. Ultimately, improving productivity and data will aid decision-making, product outcomes, speed to market and lead to a more empowered workforce; all of which were intensified due to the pandemic. Leveraging PLM will be critical for the business to achieve its growth ambitions."

To achieve this, Kmart selected Centric PLM and Centric's Digital Merchandising Board, for collaborative, actionable information to drive go-to-market and assortment planning meetings and 'what-if' cost scenarios in real time to ensure the achievement of KPI's and targets and improve decision-making.

"We assessed Centric as the best PLM solution fit for purpose with a proven track record," says Thong. "Centric will deliver improved internal and external collaboration and greater use of data to influence design, buying and sourcing decisions, leading to improved product outcomes, speed, flexibility, visibility and systemic workflow management. A cohesive digitized ecosystem will empower teams to effectively manage and optimize the development of product ranges."

"Centric have greatly invested time and resources throughout the extensive selection process, always striving to understand and meet Kmart's objectives and needs. Kmart looks forward to a fruitful and sustained partnership where both parties grow in unison, optimize benefits post implementation and continuously evolve PLM capabilities to enable Kmart's growth journey."

"We are proud that Kmart Australia selected Centric," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "We look forward to working closely in a mutually beneficial partnership with Kmart to empower their teams with the digital tools they need to drive productivity, efficiency and growth."

Kmart Australia (www.kmart.com.au)

Kmart is a leading product development company and a trusted retailer with more than 300 stores throughout Australia and New Zealand. From establishing in 1969 with its first store opening in Burwood, Victoria, today Kmart is recognized as one of the most profitable retailers in Australia offering customers a wide range of everyday products at the lowest prices. Kmart employs more than 37,000 team members, who are focused on the Kmart vision of making everyday living brighter for Australian and New Zealand families. Kmart has the largest direct sourcing business by volume and value of any southern hemisphere retailer with offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Dongguan, Bangladesh, India and Indonesia with more than 500 team members. Eighty per cent of Kmart's product is own brand which is directly sourced through our team. The business forms part of the Kmart Group which comprises Target and Catch and is owned by Wesfarmers.

Centric Software (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software® provides a Product Concept to Consumer Digital Transformation Platform for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods including cosmetics and personal care and food and beverage. Centric's flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, Centric PLMTM, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, quality and product portfolio optimization innovations specifically for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB focuses on core tools and industry best practices for emerging brands. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (CVIP) offers highly visual digital board experiences for collaboration and decision-making. Centric Software pioneered mobility, introducing the first mobile apps for PLM, and is widely known for connectivity to dozens of other enterprise systems including ERP, DAM, PIM, e-com, planning and more as well as creative tools such as Adobe® Illustrator and a host of 3D CAD connectors. Centric's innovations are 100% market-driven with the highest user adoption rate and fastest time to value in the industry. All Centric innovations shorten time to market, boost product innovation and reduce costs.

Centric Software is majority-owned by Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, including being named by Red Herring to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Centric also received various excellence awards from Frost & Sullivan in 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software Inc.. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

