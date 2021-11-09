Mastodon Ventures, Inc. Announces the Sale of Mambo Seafood to Garnett Station Partners

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastodon Ventures, Inc. an Austin, Texas based M&A advisor to the restaurant industry, announced the completion of the sale of Mambo Seafood to Garnett Station Partners.

Mike Ho the founder of Mambo Seafood said, "Mambo's continued growth in year-over-year unit volumes (even through the pandemic period) and the success of our recently opened units confirmed my belief that that is the perfect time for Mambo's to grow. The sale is a great opportunity for our team members who will be able to flourish professionally as the company expands. I am excited that more customers will be able to enjoy the unique seafood that we have been serving in South Texas for 25 years."

Mr. Ho added, "I believe Garnett Station is an ideal owner given their success with other restaurants companies. The principals and deal team at Garnett Station were great to work with and they executed on every commitment they made to us during the sale process. The advice, support, and efforts of the Mastodon Ventures team went beyond any expectations I had and I do not believe I could have completed a transaction without their support."

About Mambo Seafood

Mambo Seafood was founded by Mike Ho in 1996. Over the past 25 years, the company grew to 10 company owned locations and one franchised unit. Mambo's high volume restaurants combine the best elements of traditional and innovative American, Latin, and Pacific Seafood Cuisines to create cuisine that is Mambonifico®.

About Garnett Station Partners

Garnett Station Partners is a principal investment firm founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane. Garnett Station partners with experienced and entrepreneurial management teams and strategic investors to build value for its portfolio of growth platforms. The firm draws on its global relationships, operational experience and rigorous diligence process to source, underwrite and manage investments. Core sectors include food & beverage, health & wellness, automotive and business services. Garnett Station's culture is based on the principles of entrepreneurship, collaboration, analytical rigor and accountability. For more information, please visit www.garnettstation.com.

About Mastodon Ventures

Mastodon Ventures, Inc. is a leading national advisor to restaurants companies. Solely focused on the restaurant industry, Mastodon has been providing strategic and financial advisory services to restaurant companies for over 20 years. Whether a sale, capital raise or restructuring transaction, Mastodon provides the deepest level of service to its clients.

During the pandemic period Mastodon Ventures has completed several notable transactions including advising Ampex Brands in connection with their acquisition of Au Bon Pan from Panera, advising Rackson Restaurants, an operator of 55+ Burger king franchised restaurants, in connection with its receipt of a majority investment form City Capital Ventures, advising Pizza Rev in connection with its sales to Amergent Hospitality and the restructuring of Barfly Ventures, Inc.

