New Hampshire Governor, Chris Sununu, Provides Introduction to Active Shooter Preparedness Training for NH Houses of Worship

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.H., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Power of Preparedness (TPOP) this week will provide its "Think & Survive" online active shooter preparedness course to 29 houses of worship throughout Rockingham County, NH. Organized by the First Congregational Church of Hampton, United Church of Christ, and developed by The Power of Preparedness (TPOP), the "Think & Survive" customized training is designed specifically for houses of worship employees and congregants of all religious denominations in order to enhance preparedness and to mitigate the risks associated with almost any type of violent conflict, including an active shooter event.

Funded by a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the New Hampshire Department of Safety, the course features a video introduction from New Hampshire Governor, Chris Sununu.

"Improving our ability to identify and prevent violent events is an effective way to mitigate risk and save lives," said Governor Sununu. "I applaud these houses of worship for addressing this difficult subject and thank the Department of Homeland Security for this timely and important grant. I hope this program can serve as a blueprint for additional organizations throughout the Granite State and beyond."

"Acts of violence against houses of worship are a real and growing threat in the United States, requiring preparedness training that includes everyone involved in the religious community," commented William F. Flynn, TPOP co-founder, Chief Content Officer, and former Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection at the DHS. "Learning how to recognize and respond to violence, and in particular, the principles of Run, Hide, Fight, is a necessity for all Americans."

TPOP provides interactive online training customized for a growing number of industries and organizations. The company's subject matter expert faculty includes nationally recognized safety and security veterans, including former officials from the DHS, FBI, law enforcement, SWAT, behavioral psychologists, and trauma EMTs. The comprehensive online course includes critical topics such as verbal de-escalation techniques, situational awareness, Run-Hide-Fight methodology, and response to injury.

The course will be made available at no cost to all house of worship congregants, clergy and staff in Hampton, and to all UCC parishes in Rockingham County.

About TPOP

The Power of Preparedness (TPOP) provides state-of-the-art online preparedness training customized for a growing number of industries. The company's flagship course, "Think & Survive", provides baseline active shooter, situational awareness, and de-escalation training in less than an hour. Taught by an internationally recognized subject matter expert faculty, TPOP's superior content is delivered in short videos/short quizzes in order to maximize engagement and retention. Learn how affordable it is to prepare your company, your staff, and everyone involved with your organization at https://www.thepowerofpreparedness.com .

About FCC

The First Congregational Church of Hampton, United Church of Christ, was founded in 1638 along with three other historic seacoast churches. It has worshipped continuously as a faith community for 375 years and counting. They currently enjoy welcoming a number of younger families with children into the life of the faith community where they can worship and learn under a "safe church" policy. FCC welcomes all believers and seekers to join them on a covenantal journey of faith, toward a greater love of God, our neighbors and ourselves with respect, joy and great fellowship. http://www.fcchampton.org/

View original content:

SOURCE The Power of Preparedness (TPOP)