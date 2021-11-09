Retro Fitness Launches First-Ever At-Home Stationary Bike and In-Gym Membership

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Retro Fitness, the leader in high-value, low price fitness, announced the launch of the Retro Fitness COBRA, an at-home stationary bike, virtual classes and in-gym membership. This marks the brand's entry into the at-home fitness arena, and the first national gym to offer a membership that combines both at-home and in-gym fitness experiences.

Following the demand of at-home fitness during the pandemic, Retro Fitness created the Retro Fitness COBRA as an answer to the need for a flexible membership, offering even more ways to get healthy, stay fit and continue your fitness journey. Consumers nationwide can purchase a Retro Fitness COBRA bike that includes an ultimate gym membership to any of Retro Fitness' locations along with access to unlimited in-club amenities, helping them achieve their fitness goals virtually and in-person. Retro Fitness COBRA is making fitness fun, interactive and versatile.

Retro Fitness COBRA Program:

From $73.00 per month for the full package includes:

"While At Home Fitness is here to stay, there are decades of data that show it's not enough as At Home Fitness can also be isolating and solitary. At Retro Fitness, we recognize that people need people, people need a sense of community and people need their health club," said Andrew Alfano, CEO of Retro Fitness. "With the launch of our Retro Fitness COBRA, we now bring consumers the best of both worlds: a high value, low cost, at-home experience that also includes a 3-year ultimate gym membership."

The high-intensity Retro Fitness COBRA makes its debut in homes across America thanks to a partnership with Core Health & Fitness (Core), the brand's exclusive fitness equipment partner, offering members a seamless workout experience from their homes to the gym.

"Core is proud to be a partner of Retro Fitness and support their new and innovative hybrid membership model with quality commercial equipment installed by the experienced team at JB Hunt," said Ashley Thorne, Director of Product – Group Cycles & Sustainability.

To further bring convenience to members, Retro Fitness partnered with Klarna, enabling customers to spread their purchases in four equal, interest-free installments.

For more information, and to pre-order a Retro Fitness COBRA bike, please visit http://shop.retrofitness.com/

About Retro Fitness:

Celebrating its 15 year anniversary, Retro Fitness is a leading national fitness franchise with more than 120 gyms open or in development across the country. With a new executive leadership team led by former Starbucks Senior Executive Andrew Alfano, Retro Fitness provides investors and franchisees with a full suite of world-class support services including real estate site selection, training, marketing and operations support all to deliver a simple turnkey and operational solution.

For more information on being a Retro Fitness franchisee, please visit http://www.retrofitness.com/franchising.

