For three-days only, all continental U.S. nonstop flights are on sale for lower than $100 one-way

Southwest Airlines Announces Huge Sale For Winter Travel With Fares As Low As $39 One-Way For three-days only, all continental U.S. nonstop flights are on sale for lower than $100 one-way

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today launched a huge winter travel sale with fares as low as $39 one-way. For three-days only, Customers can book travel across the continental U.S., between the continental U.S. and Hawaii, within Hawaii on interisland service, and to international destinations between Dec. 1, 2021, and Dec. 15, 2021, and from Jan. 5, 2022, through March 9, 2022; and to San Juan, Puerto Rico for travel between Dec. 1, 2021, and Dec. 9, 2021, and from Jan. 10, 2022, through March 9, 2022. Visit Southwest.com to view fares as well as terms and conditions.

Southwest Airlines Winter Sale

"We're rounding out the year with one of our biggest fare sales of 2021, enabling Customers to go anywhere Southwest serves in the continental U.S., for as low as $39 one-way," said Bill Tierney, Southwest Airlines Vice President of Marketing. "Whether traveling home for the holidays, hitting the slopes, or escaping the cold and heading someplace warm, we're here to take Southwest Customers on their next adventure."

Southwest® offers all Customers low fares, legendary Hospitality, and flexible policies (including no cancellation fees, no change fees, and bags fly free®)* that make traveling that much easier, helping Customers make the most out of their travel and create lifetime memories along the way. Examples of one-way, low-fare** winter getaways on Southwest.com include:

As low as $39 one-way nonstop between Atlanta and Nashville ,

As low as $39 one-way nonstop between Syracuse, and Baltimore/Washington (BWI) ,

As low as $39 one-way nonstop between Oakland, Calif. and Reno /Tahoe ,

As low as $69 one-way nonstop between Dallas ( Love Field ) and Denver ,

As low as $69 one-way nonstop between Las Vegas and Bozeman/Yellowstone , and

As low as $79 one-way nonstop between Pittsburgh and Fort Lauderdale .

*At Southwest Airlines®, there are no change fees (fare difference may apply), no cancellation fees (failure to cancel a reservation at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure may result in forfeited travel funds), and bags fly free (first and second checked bags, weight and size limits apply).

**Advanced purchase and blackout date requirements apply; seats, days, and markets are limited. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SALE FARE RULES

A 21-day advance purchase is required. Purchase today, Nov. 9, 2021, through Nov. 11, 2021, 11:59 p.m. Central Standard Time. Continental U.S., continental U.S. to/from Hawaii, and interisland Hawaii travel is valid Dec. 1, 2021, through Dec. 15, 2021, and Jan. 5, 2022, through March 9, 2022. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Dec. 1, 2022, through Dec. 9, 2021, and Jan. 10, 2022, through March 9, 2022. International travel valid Dec. 1, 2022, through Dec. 15, 2021, and Jan. 5, 2022, through March 9, 2022. Continental U.S. to Hawaii travel is blacked out Feb. 17, 2022, through Feb. 20, 2022. Continental U.S. from Hawaii travel is blacked out Feb. 25, 2022, through Feb. 27, 2022. Except as otherwise specified, travel is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Fares valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on single connecting service. Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Rapid Rewards® points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of the week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable, but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines, as long as reservations are canceled at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of the remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. The offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 51st year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by nearly 54,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), Colo. Thus far in 2021, Southwest has initiated service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton both on Feb. 14; Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs both on March 11; Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. both on April 12; Fresno, Calif. on April 25; Destin/Fort Walton Beach on May 6; Myrtle Beach, S.C. on May 23; Bozeman, Mont. on May 27; Jackson, Miss. on June 6; Eugene, Ore. on Aug. 29; and Bellingham, Wash. on Nov. 7. The carrier will begin service to Syracuse on Nov. 14.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, along with a federal mandate requiring every person to wear a mask at all times throughout each flight. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA®.

Southwest Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/SOUTHWEST AIRLINES)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.