Atlas Real Estate Introduces Pathway to Homeownership Program for Renters <span class="legendSpanClass">The Atlas Uplift program is designed to turn renters into homeowners by breaking down barriers and building up savings</span>

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Atlas Real Estate, a Denver-based residential real estate brokerage and property management company with offices in eight markets nationwide, announced the launch of a new program for renters designed to support a clear and attainable pathway to homeownership. The Atlas Uplift program provides resources and a number of tangible savings opportunities for renters leasing single-family properties owned by Atlas' SFR Joint Venture across the West and Midwest.

"Our mission at Atlas is to uplift humanity through real estate," said Tony Julianelle, CEO of Atlas Real Estate. "Real estate ownership is one of the most viable ways of building long-term, generational wealth, and we believe in helping more people do that. We want to turn our renters into homeowners and homeowners into investors. We know there are a lot of circumstantial barriers to homeownership, but one of the biggest ones is coming up with a down payment. This program not only offers meaningful and accessible ways for renters to save real money—it also connects renters to resources and tools that will help them navigate the homebuying process down the road."

According to Zillow, it takes the average American more than six years to save for a traditional 20% down payment. Most renters don't realize they can buy a home with only a 3 – 5% down with FHA loans for first-time homebuyers. The Atlas Uplift program aims to get renters ready to become first-time homebuyers in just four years by keeping rent steady after three lease renewals, providing a free month's rent and delivering a 1% broker commission rebate that they can put towards their own closing costs.

"Providing financial coaching and guidance to our renters is a critical part of the program," said Michael Hills, Vice President of Brokerage of Atlas Real Estate. "Yes, we're providing real savings, but we're also helping our renters dispel misconceptions about home ownership and break down their own limiting beliefs about their ability to achieve this dream."

"We're not the biggest player in the single-family rental market, but we know we can make a difference," Julianelle added. "The American Dream of owning a home should not be an exclusive journey. We hope this program spurs other ownership groups to step up and identify ways they can contribute to making homeownership more attainable."

The Atlas Uplift program is available to new renters leasing single-family properties owned by Atlas' SFR Joint Venture in one of nine markets across the Midwest: Boise, Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Tucson. To learn more about the additional support offered through the Atlas Uplift program, visit realatlas.com/uplift.

Since its inception in 2013, Atlas has become recognized as a leader in the real estate industry. The Denver Business Journal named Atlas as a Fast 50 Honoree, Bank of America selected Atlas as one of its Colorado Companies to Watch, and ColoradoBiz Magazine honored the firm with a Best of Colorado: Property Management award for five consecutive years in addition to the Best Residential Real Estate Agency award in 2021.

About Atlas Real Estate

Atlas Real Estate is a full-service real estate company specializing in investment services, property management and institutional acquisitions. A buy/sell brokerage, Atlas is also a Zillow Offers Partner Agent. Since its inception in 2013, Denver-based Atlas Real Estate has made a commitment to Uplift Humanity Through Real Estate. With offices in eight markets nationwide, Atlas transacts over $1 billion in real estate annually and manages more than 5,500 residential units. Atlas has been recognized by leading media outlets as a one of the Best Places to Work in Denver, the Best Property Management Company and a Top Company in Real Estate. To learn more about Atlas, visit www.realatlas.com.

Atlas Real Estate

