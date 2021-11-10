David's Bridal Announces Guaranteed in Stock and Ready to Ship Bridesmaid Dress Collection

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority announced today it is 'ready when she is' with its new Guaranteed in Stock and Ready to Ship Bridesmaid dress collection. This collection comes amid the rapid return of weddings and special events, providing customers with a seamless solution for inventory availability and lead times. The Guaranteed in Stock and Ready to Ship bridesmaid collection is the latest advancement from David's Bridal positioning the brand as the go-to destination for ready to ship bridesmaids dresses.

The latest Pearl Report by David's, the monthly consumer trends index, indicates much shorter planning windows between engagement and event. With couples eager to tie the knot, the Guaranteed in Stock and Ready to Ship assortment ensures her bridal party will have their dresses on time for the big day. With dresses starting at $89.95 with Diamond Loyalty, the retailer guarantees the fastest bridesmaid dress lead times in the industry.

David's Bridal has changed the long-held perception of extended lead times for bridesmaids dresses due to the strength of their vertical supply chain. With over 300,000 dresses in stock and ready to ship in the US, David's Bridal stands by their commitment to serve her with inventory on hand and available to ship to customers.

The Guaranteed in Stock and Ready to Ship assortment is the latest extension of the widely-popular bridesmaid collections. In response to the growing mix-and-match bridal party trend, in 2019, the retailer launched the concept of collections—similar styles within the bridesmaid assortment that seamlessly coordinate with each other. Collections allow for easy mixing and matching, customization options, and offer the same fit. David's Bridal's proprietary technology gives real-time, accurate visibility into the chain's inventory availability. Now, customers can filter their searches online or at any David's Bridal store by "Guaranteed in Stock and Ready to Ship," streamlining the shopping process and eliminating the stress of extended lead times and rush fees.

"We have vowed to walk alongside our customers every step of the way," said Nancy Viall, Chief Merchandising Officer for David's Bridal. "We know from our Pearl Report wedding planning is stressful. In fact, over 80% of brides told us they feel stressed or overwhelmed during their planning journey. With our Guaranteed in Stock and Ready to Ship solution, we can eliminate added stress and concern around shipping delays or inventory availability. Coupled with our vast on-trend product assortment, we guarantee customers will find their dream dress and have it on hand when they need it. We are in service to our customers and ready when she is with our Guaranteed in Stock and Ready to Ship assortment."

David's Bridal has continued to seek innovative solutions to rapidly rethinking the wedding and event planning space. David's enhanced its conversational marketing strategies by offering 24/7 customer support, launched a mobile Planning App, and adopted tools that offer advanced capabilities including Virtual Stylist and Appointment Experience, 3D and AR technologies, and the first-of-its-kind Diamond loyalty program with over 850k members. In coupling the Guaranteed in Stock and Ready to Ship collection with its unrelenting focus on growing omni-channel operations, portfolio of digital tools, and vast retail footprint, David's Bridal has solidified their position as the industry authority on all aspects surrounding the wedding – from "Yes" to "I do" and beyond.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

