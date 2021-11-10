FICO Announces Earnings of $3.00 per Share for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021

BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO (NYSE: FICO), a leading applied analytics company, today announced results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 GAAP Results
Net income for the quarter totaled $85.7 million, or $3.00 per share, versus $59.1 million, or $1.98 per share, in the prior year period.
Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $91.8 million versus $136.2 million in the prior year period.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Non-GAAP Results
Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $111.9 million versus $97.0 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $3.92 versus $3.25 in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $90.0 million for the current quarter versus $135.3 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results" and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 GAAP Revenue
The company reported revenues of $334.6 million for the quarter as compared to $374.4 million reported in the prior year period.
"We had a strong finish to another great year," said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "We are increasing our transparency around our software business, providing additional subscription metrics."
The company changed its reporting segments, merging its legacy Applications and Decision Management Software segments into a new Software segment, and retaining its Scores segment. Revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 across the company's two operating segments were as follows:
- Software revenues, which include the company's analytics and digital decisioning technology, were $166.0 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $221.7 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 25%, primarily due to a reduction in up-front recognition of term license revenues for on-premises software sales, the sale of the Debt Collections and Recovery product line in early June, and a decline in professional services. Year-over-year, Software Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was up 7% year over year, consisting of 58% Platform ARR growth and 1% non-Platform growth. Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 106% year-over-year, with Platform Solutions at 143% and Non-Platform Solutions at 100%.
- Scores revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) solutions, were $168.6 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 10% compared to $152.7 million in the prior year period which included a one-time royalty true-up. B2B revenue increased 2%, driven largely by unit price increases and volumes, partially offset by the non-recurring prior year true-up. B2C revenue increased 32% from the prior year period due to higher volumes at myFICO.com, as well as through our partners.
Outlook
The company is providing the following guidance for fiscal 2022:
Fiscal 2022 Guidance
Revenues
$1.35 billion
GAAP Net Income
$318 million
GAAP EPS
$11.29
Non GAAP Net Income
$397 million
Non GAAP EPS
$14.12
The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance."
Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 195,354
$ 157,394
Accounts receivable, net
312,107
334,180
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
43,513
42,504
Total current assets
550,974
534,078
Marketable securities and investments
33,196
26,573
Property and equipment, net
27,913
46,419
Operating lease right-of-use-assets
47,275
57,656
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
792,284
821,600
Other assets
116,134
119,914
$ 1,567,776
$ 1,606,240
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$ 100,284
$ 86,400
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
103,506
117,952
Deferred revenue
105,417
115,159
Current maturities on debt
250,000
95,000
Total current liabilities
559,207
414,511
Long-term debt
1,009,018
739,435
Operating lease liabilities
53,670
73,207
Other liabilities
56,823
48,005
Total liabilities
1,678,718
1,275,158
Stockholders' equity
(110,942)
331,082
$ 1,567,776
$ 1,606,240
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
On-premises and SaaS software
$ 135,652
$ 174,627
$ 517,888
$ 584,576
Professional services
30,350
47,018
144,501
181,439
Scores
168,575
152,711
654,147
528,547
Total revenues
334,577
374,356
1,316,536
1,294,562
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues
72,361
93,676
332,462
361,142
Research & development
41,142
46,706
171,231
166,499
Selling, general and administrative
97,369
105,612
396,281
420,930
Amortization of intangible assets
563
947
3,255
4,993
Restructuring and impairment charges
7,957
41,925
7,957
45,029
Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture
-
-
(100,139)
-
Total operating expenses
219,392
288,866
811,047
998,593
Operating income
115,185
85,490
505,489
295,969
Other expense, net
(9,719)
(9,057)
(32,347)
(38,969)
Income before income taxes
105,466
76,433
473,142
257,000
Provision for income taxes
19,746
17,307
81,058
20,589
Net income
$ 85,720
$ 59,126
$ 392,084
$ 236,411
Basic earnings per share:
$ 3.06
$ 2.04
$ 13.65
$ 8.13
Diluted earnings per share:
$ 3.00
$ 1.98
$ 13.40
$ 7.90
Shares used in computing earnings per share:
Basic
28,043
29,045
28,734
29,067
Diluted
28,531
29,833
29,260
29,932
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 392,084
$ 236,411
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
25,592
30,367
Share-based compensation
112,457
93,681
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(12,740)
(41,308)
Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture
(100,139)
-
Other, net
6,563
45,765
Net cash provided by operating activities
423,817
364,916
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(7,569)
(21,989)
Net activity from marketable securities
(1,802)
(2,649)
Proceeds from product line asset sales and business divestiture
147,431
-
Other, net
(210)
55
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
137,850
(24,583)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving line of credit
682,000
263,000
Payments on revolving line of credit
(259,000)
(513,000)
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
-
350,000
Payment on senior notes
-
(85,000)
Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock under employee stock plans
20,881
42,258
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(91,609)
(102,903)
Repurchases of common stock
(874,179)
(235,223)
Other, net
(1,664)
(8,556)
Net cash used in financing activities
(523,571)
(289,424)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(136)
59
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
37,960
50,968
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
157,394
106,426
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
$ 195,354
$ 157,394
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP net income
$ 85,720
$ 59,126
$ 392,084
$ 236,411
Amortization of intangible assets
563
947
3,255
4,993
Restructuring and impairment charges
7,957
41,925
7,957
45,029
Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture
-
-
(100,139)
-
Stock-based compensation expense
28,358
25,483
112,457
93,681
Income tax adjustments
(8,724)
(19,325)
(9,090)
(37,871)
Excess tax benefit
(1,925)
(11,192)
(23,998)
(50,037)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 111,949
$ 96,964
$ 382,526
$ 292,206
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 3.00
$ 1.98
$ 13.40
$ 7.90
Amortization of intangible assets
0.02
0.03
0.11
0.17
Restructuring and impairment charges
0.28
1.41
0.27
1.50
Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture
-
-
(3.42)
-
Stock-based compensation expense
0.99
0.85
3.84
3.13
Income tax adjustments
(0.31)
(0.65)
(0.31)
(1.27)
Excess tax benefit
(0.07)
(0.38)
(0.82)
(1.67)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 3.92
$ 3.25
$ 13.07
$ 9.76
Free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 91,754
$ 136,185
$ 423,816
$ 364,915
Capital expenditures
(1,777)
(916)
(7,569)
(21,990)
Free cash flow
$ 89,977
$ 135,269
$ 416,247
$ 342,925
Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Fiscal 2022 Guidance
GAAP net income
$ 318
Amortization of intangible assets
2
Stock-based compensation expense
115
Income tax adjustments
(30)
Excess tax benefit
(8)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 397
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 11.29
Amortization of intangible assets
0.07
Stock-based compensation expense
4.09
Income tax adjustments
(1.06)
Excess tax benefit
(0.28)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 14.12
Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.
