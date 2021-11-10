Matrix Medical Network Recognizes National Nurse Practitioner Week

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix) is proud to recognize the critical work of nurse practitioners as a part of Nurse Practitioner Week themed "NPs: Going the Extra Mile." (November 7-13). For more than 20 years, Matrix has met individuals where they live and work to assess health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that empower them to better manage their own health. In 2020, Matrix has expanded into multiple lines of business to support a more broad and diverse set of people in need of access to expert healthcare and as a part of this growth the number of Matrix NPs continues to increase.

"NPs play a critical role in educating patients on ways to improve their mental and physical well-being," said April N. Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP- BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP). "As our nation continues to face the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19 and works to eliminate healthcare disparities illuminated by this pandemic, NPs strengthen our ability to ensure patients have equitable access to high-quality care."

"COVID-19 caused healthcare companies to rapidly shift gears. The virus also shines a light on the deep-rooted healthcare disparities that leave many patients vulnerable," said Matrix Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Keith Henthorne. "I am so proud of how the Matrix team was able to both adapt to new realities and sustain the mission we've had all along: providing expert care for everyone, everywhere. Our nurse practitioners are at the very core of everything we do."

Today Matrix nurse practitioners (NPs) provide healthcare across four distinct business units.

Clinical Care:

Matrix NPs provide in-home, on-site, and telehealth comprehensive assessments to evaluate health plan members' health and risk factors, and identify chronic conditions, quality care gaps, and Social Determinant of Health barriers that may otherwise go unnoticed or undiagnosed.

Clinical Solutions:

Matrix NPs have supported Fortune more than 500 employers and states with onsite services to include lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine, testing, and antibody treatments so employees and communities could feel safe and stay healthy in a rapidly changing environment.

Clinical Trials:

Matrix NPs have conducted more than 11,800 participant visits, launched more than 40 mobile sites, and supported the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments with rapid and scalable decentralized trial solutions.

Clinical Labs:

Matrix NPs have been critical to ensure patient comfort and compliance with testing orders, answering questions, and bringing needed preventative and diagnostic testing into homes and workplaces

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network has provided expert care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live and work for more than 20 years. The organization's network of approximately 5,000 clinicians meets individuals wherever they are to assess their health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health.

Matrix, in partnership with its expert clinical advisory panel, offers customizable solutions across four distinct lines of business via in-home visits, telehealth, on-site support at medical facilities and businesses, and Mobile Health Clinics:

Matrix Clinical Care helps seniors and other at-risk individuals enjoy a better quality of care, experience better health outcomes, and identify chronic conditions that may otherwise go undiagnosed.

Matrix Clinical Solutions helps keep workers healthy and businesses run productively with its tailored, flexible onsite and mobile employer health services, including occupational, primary, preventative, urgent and episodic care as well as a fully integrated lab that uniquely focusses on total worker health.

Matrix Clinical Trials provides rapid and scalable decentralized trial solutions to help organizations better reach and recruit diverse, underserved, and high-risk communities. Matrix's network of skilled clinicians and virtual Principal Investigators enable us to provide robust care services via home visits, on-site support at medical facilities, virtual visits, and mobile sites.

Matrix Clinical Labs is a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory that provides state-of-the-art diagnostic services and clinical testing support to industry and its other lines of business. For more information, visit www.matrixmedicalnetwork.com

