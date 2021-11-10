GRAVITY SPORTSWEAR uses MicroLoad™ to amplify the effect of any workout by strategically distributing small amounts of weight across the body

OMORPHO Launches GRAVITY SPORTSWEAR™, A Revolutionary Line Of Sportswear Designed To Make You Fitter, Faster, And Stronger GRAVITY SPORTSWEAR uses MicroLoad™ to amplify the effect of any workout by strategically distributing small amounts of weight across the body

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OMORPHO, a premium sports and fitness company, today launches GRAVITY SPORTSWEAR™. The groundbreaking sportswear collection, powered by MicroLoad™, strategically places small amounts of weight across the body, to improve fitness, speed and power without limiting natural movement. Click HERE for additional photos of Gravity Sportswear.

OMORPHO ambassadors Annie Kunz, Cynthia Erivo and Julio Jones.

OMORPHO, a premium sports and fitness company, launches GRAVITY SPORTSWEAR™ powered by MicroLoad™.

Founded by former Nike executive Stefan Olander, TBWA's incoming Chief Creative Experience Officer, Ben Williams, and developed and brought to market by a group of former senior Nike executives, OMORPHO challenges the misconception that lightweight apparel is better for all sports and training.

"We've always been told that what we wear for sports and fitness should be as lightweight as possible, but the first thing we do to get stronger and fitter is add resistance. So why not build it into what we wear?" said Stefan Olander, Co- founder, OMORPHO. "Sports apparel today is optimized for competition, but most people compete less than 1% of the time. We've created a beautiful and functional collection for the other 99%, using a completely new approach to deliver better results by adding small amounts of weight that don't restrict movement."

The collection was developed following more than three years of rigorous testing, athletic research and a meticulous product creation process. It is constructed with premium performance fabrics that provide comfort and elasticity for maximum range of motion during any type of training. The visible weighted Gravity Spheres that make up MicroLoad™ are strategically placed for functionality and intentionally designed to deliver an aesthetic that boosts confidence to give you more from every workout, without ever getting in your way.

OMORPHO launches with a lineup of ambassadors comprised of some of the world's top athletes, artists and celebrities, all of whom share the mission to create a new era of functional sportswear. The diversity of ambassadors further demonstrates the broad application of GRAVITY SPORTSWEAR across the athletic spectrum: from sport to dance to general fitness.

The OMORPHO Crew includes:

Cynthia Erivo: Grammy, Emmy and Tony award winning actress, singer/songwriter and producer

Julio Jones : Leading NFL wide receiver for Tennessee Titans and seven-time Pro Bowl selection

Matthias Dandois : BMX athlete, actor and model; Nine-time UCI World Champion, BMX Flatland; Among the most influential people in action sports across disciplines

Ajla Tomljanović: 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinalist, Top 50 ranked professional tennis player, Team Australia member in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in 2019

Brian and Scott Nicholson : Twin brothers and iconic creative directors, artists and choreographers for some of the world's biggest superstars

Annie Kunz : Heptathlete, 2021 US Champion & Team USA Olympian

"An active lifestyle and staying fit are essential to my physical and mental well-being," said Cynthia Erivo. "When I was introduced to GRAVITY SPORTSWEAR I was taken by the boldness in the design of the product and amazed by the feeling I got when working out in it. The weight of the product essentially disappeared once I put it on and I felt feather light once I removed it following training. This is truly the next era of fitness."

Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans Wide Receiver continues, "I've played football my whole life and training apparel is a given staple, so when I first got to try on GRAVITY SPORTSWEAR my first thought was - "I can't believe no one has done this before, it's a game charger."

OMORPHO's launch coincides with the closing of $5 million in seed funding. The oversubscribed round was led by Chicago based sports/tech VC firm KB Partners with participation from Bullish, Viking Macabee, ex-Nike executives and several family offices.

OMORPHO GRAVITY SPORTSWEAR is available for purchase exclusively at OMORPHO.FIT with prices starting at $100. To view the entire collection and learn more about the science and benefits of MicroLoad™ please visit Omorpho.fit or follow us on Instagram @OMORPHO.

ABOUT OMORPHO

OMORPHO is a premium sport and fitness company founded in 2017 in Portland, OR. Its GRAVITY SPORTSWEAR™ collection powered by MicroLoad™ anatomically places small weights strategically across the body, helping everyone, from fitness fans to professional athletes, to get fitter, faster and stronger by simply changing what they wear for training. The name OMORPHO is derived from Greek, meaning "beautiful," and is the lens through which the company creates gorgeous products and services that simplify the pursuit of a fit life. Learn more at OMORPHO.FIT or follow @OMORPHO on Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OMORPHO