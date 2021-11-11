Ankura Appoints Retired Lieutenant General Vince Stewart, USMC to Chief Inclusion & Innovation Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura Consulting, an independent global expert services and advisory firm, today announced that it has appointed its Chief Innovation and Business Intelligence Officer, retired Lieutenant General Vincent R. Stewart, USMC, to the newly created position of Chief Inclusion & Innovation Officer. Lt. Gen. Stewart's new senior leadership position underscores Ankura's commitment to equity and recognition that an inclusive and diverse working environment drives innovation, growth, and high-quality results for clients.

"Vince is a proven and highly-respected leader at Ankura and throughout our global client base – and he is the right person to take on this important, enterprise-wide leadership position," said Ankura's Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Lavin. "Inclusion is a shared responsibility across our entire leadership team, and Vince's new role reinforces our commitment to clients and our colleagues in aligning diversity and business strategy. Vince has been a major contributor to our success since joining our team in August 2020, and I look forward to his future contributions to our Firm and our clients in his new leadership capacity."

Lt. Gen. Stewart is a focused and results-oriented leader with more than 30 years' experience in all aspects of cyberspace operations, intelligence, and counterintelligence. In his newly created role, he will lead Ankura's end-to-end diversity, inclusion, and fairness initiatives and ensure that these values and principles permeate all aspects of the Firm's operations. Lt. Gen. Stewart will also continue to build upon Ankura's innovative and actionable technology capabilities and multi-disciplinary solutions for clients navigating the complexities of their evolving operating paradigm.

Prior to Ankura, Lt. Gen. Stewart served in the United States Marine Corps for almost four decades, most recently as Deputy Commander of United States Cyber Command. In this capacity, Lt. Gen. Stewart provided strategic leadership for more than 10,000 personnel and had direct responsibility for securing the Department of Defense's Information Network, which consisted of three million users in 140 countries across 15,000 networks, and 6,000 physical locations. Lt. Gen. Stewart also served as the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, where he was responsible for delivering intelligence on the military capabilities of potential adversaries and providing threat and intelligence briefings to the President of the United States and Congress. He also served as the principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on military intelligence-related matters.

"Ankura's culture is unique and it is enriched by the diversity of our people, and I'm honored to take on this additional leadership responsibility and help continue to move strategies and solutions forward that align equity and businesses strategies," said Lt. Gen. Stewart. "At Ankura, we believe a truly inclusive and diverse working environment requires innovation, agility, discipline and practical problem solving. I am excited to expand our approach to all aspects of diversity and to solidify Ankura's position as a leader in diversity, equity and inclusion."

