Discover the World Appointed Europcar's General Sales Agent For Netherlands

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Europcar has appointed Discover the World as its General Sales Agent in The Netherlands.

Discover the World will manage the sales and enquiries of products and services for Europcar to the travel trade partners in the Netherlands for international travel. For domestic sales, the local Europcar representatives remain available.

This new agreement expands the relationship Discover the World has with Europcar since it represents the company in several other markets such as Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Luxembourg, Russia, Slovakia, United Kingdom, and the USA. This partnership showcases the strengths of Discover the World's staff as experts on the Europcar product to support reservation enquiries and customer service.

Europcar International Regional Sales Development Director Gaetan Mondet said, "We are very pleased to partner with Discover the World. They are a strong player in this market and have great recognition for their experience and connections. We know they will make the difference helping Europcar grow its market share in the Netherlands."

Andre van der Sluis, Director of Discover Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg commented, "I am very proud that a well established brand like Europcar has selected Discover the World to be the point of contact for the Dutch travel trade. As international travel is recovering, the demand for rental cars is increasing. With the knowledge that there will be an overall shortage in rental cars worldwide, Europcar will be a good addition for TMC's, travel agencies and tour operators. Europcar will offer a healthy commission and multiple booking options for agencies to get access to the best rates and availability."

Europcar® is the European leader of car and light commercial vehicle rental. For more information about Europcar, visit: www.europcar.com.

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day.

