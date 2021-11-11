Doosan Robotics Wins Honoree at CES® 2022 Innovation Awards for its Camera Robot System

SEOUL, South Korea and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Robotics announced it has been named as Honoree in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 Innovation Awards for its camera robot system, "New Inspiration. New Angle. (NINA)". The CES Innovation Awards program, organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honoring outstanding consumer technology products.

Doosan Robotics

Doosan's NINA was recognized by CTA this year for its consumer-friendly software designed to empower anyone to adopt professional cinematography skills using camera robots.

NINA is assisted by Doosan's proprietary software with simplified user-interface helping people without robotics experiences take easy control. The system automatically senses an object and calculates distance allowing smooth and consistent robotic-assisted filming. Users can pre-test angles by running simulations before actual filming, conserving time, and saving production costs.

Alongside internal elements, NINA also comes with award-winning hardware. Doosan's robot that features NINA boasts 360-degree rotation creating uniqueness in cinematic works and is ergonomically compact in design, providing performance on par with industry robots with a payload of 25KG. The robot's safety and emergency stop functions were validated with the highest safety scores and provides collision sensitivity powered by six-torque sensors. Moreover, NINA comes with an external controller that acts as a joypad, assisting easy command.

To further enhance its accessibility, Doosan plans to build an open-platform for users to exchange presets of camera movements to diversify filming results and allow beginners to incorporate difficult-to-film angles at a click of a button.

"Today's recognition marks another great milestone for Doosan Robotics and the team who have worked relentlessly to develop robot solutions used in everyday workstream," said William (Junghoon) Ryu, CEO at Doosan Robotics. "We will continue advancing service robots to help people accomplish more valuable work placing safety as top priority and democratize its use by providing easier usability and wider access to all levels."

The award-winning Doosan Robotics will be exhibiting at CES 2022, showcasing their innovative technology lineup between January 5 to 8, 2022.

About Doosan Robotics

Doosan Robotics, founded in 2015 by Doosan Group, creates technology for the next generation of manufacturing. Established in 1896, the group has 25 affiliates and 114 global entities worldwide, generating a revenue of USD 15 billion in 2020. More information about Doosan Robotics is available at https://www.doosanrobotics.com/en/.

