EcoFlow DELTA Pro Named in TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2021 The industry's first eco-friendly portable home battery is recognized in the Sustainability category

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, has been recognized by TIME for its pioneering product development, with the EcoFlow DELTA Pro portable home battery named in the prestigious media's 100 Best Inventions of 2021, in the Sustainability category. The annual list honors the 100 inventions "that are making the world better, smarter, and even a bit more fun."

"We are humbled to see TIME recognize the EcoFlow DELTA Pro as one of the groundbreaking inventions of the year, alongside some truly spectacular global innovations," said Thomas Chan, R&D Director at EcoFlow. "By enabling power generation, storage, and usage within one integrated ecosystem, the EcoFlow DELTA Pro paves the way for the world to truly embrace alternative, sustainable power sources."

Launched on Kickstarter in July 2021, the EcoFlow DELTA Pro is designed to provide sustainable backup power during power outages and allows users to better monitor and control their daily power consumption. By raising over $12 million during its two-month campaign, the EcoFlow DELTA Pro broke Kickstarter's record for the most funded tech project, and ranks sixth among all projects to-date.

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro is the world's first eco-friendly portable home battery. When used with accessories from the EcoFlow ecosystem, such as extra batteries, solar trackers, solar panels, wind turbines, and a smart home panel, it can ensure up to one week's worth of emergency electricity use. As the first product of its kind, the EcoFlow DELTA Pro is a significant step towards the company's ambitious vision of empowering sustainability by providing a robust, low-carbon, and renewable energy solution for individuals, households, and industries alike.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a portable power and renewable energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace-of-mind power to customers in over 85 markets through its DELTA and RIVER product lines of portable power stations and eco-friendly accessories. EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way the world accesses energy by innovating lighter-weight and longer-lasting clean, quiet, and renewable power storage solutions.

