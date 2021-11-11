Jaguar Transport Enters Agreement to Operate Oklahoma Central Rail Park

EL RENO, Okla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaguar Transport Holdings has entered into an agreement with Haskell Lemon Construction to operate the Oklahoma Central Rail Park (OKCRP) in El Reno, OK. This 200-acre facility just west of Oklahoma City will be fully operational on January 1, 2022.

OKCRP

Less than two miles from I-40, OKCRP connects with the Union Pacific Railroad and is equipped with unit train capacity, two transload tracks, trucks scales, ten 2,000-pound silos, significant outdoor laydown space and developable acreage.

OKCRP provides rail service for customers who want the efficiencies of using rail but don't have a physical site located on a railroad. When fully operational, this facility will be able to handle a variety of commodities including but not limited to agriculture, ­­­­­­­­petroleum products, frac sand, lumber, aggregate, bulk products, etc.

"The Oklahoma Central Rail Park is going to open up numerous opportunities to serve customers looking for easy access to Oklahoma City and the region," said Tim Enayati, Sr. Vice President of Commercial and Industrial Development for Jaguar. "We are excited to partner with Haskell Lemon and build a team at the Park that will exceed expectations for our customers by providing safe and efficient service."

Most recently, the OKCRP was operated by Halliburton; it was built to offload sand used for hydraulic fracturing throughout the Anadarko Basin. Jaguar plans to use the existing infrastructure and if necessary, build out new infrastructure to serve unique customer needs.

The OKCRP is the third rail park operation for Jaguar, who has partnered with OPTrust, one of Canada's largest pension plans. Other Jaguar facilities include the West Memphis Transload in West Memphis, AR and the Marion Industrial Rail Park in Marion, OH.

About Jaguar Transport Holdings

Jaguar is a transportation and logistics company headquartered in Joplin, MO. Since 2018, Jaguar has focused on safety, team culture, service to customers, and innovation to help drive its growth. Jaguar operates six short line railroads and multiple other rail served sites across the United States. Jaguar is partnered with OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund ("OPTrust"), which invests and manages one of Canada's largest pension funds and has significant experience investing in the surface transportation and logistics space. For more information, please visit www.jag-transport.com.

About OPTrust

With net assets of over $23 billion, OPTrust invests and manages one of Canada's largest pension funds and administers the OPSEU Pension Plan (including OPTrust Select), a defined benefit plan with over 98,000 members. OPTrust is a global investor in a broad range of asset classes including Canadian and foreign equities, fixed income, real estate, infrastructure and private markets, and has a team of highly experienced investment professionals located in Toronto, London and Sydney.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jaguar Transport Holdings