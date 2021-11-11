Pagely joins GoDaddy

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pagely, the company that invented Managed WordPress in 2009 and has led the category with top-tier solutions since. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Leveraging Pagely's platform and cloud expertise, GoDaddy plans to build a world-class WooCommerce SaaS platform providing the highest levels of reliability, scalability, flexibility, security and performance. WooCommerce is the world's #1 open-source eCommerce software with 94% of WordPress eCommerce stores built using the platform.

"GoDaddy is committed to helping small businesses grow through seamlessly intuitive Omnicommerce solutions that empower them to sell anything, anywhere," said Osama Bedier. About the acquisition, Bedier noted, "Pagely possesses the platform, expertise and reputation to help us extend that mission to the WooCommerce ecosystem, creating the next generation of managed commerce."

In parallel, Pagely will continue to provide the scalable Managed WordPress services Enterprise, Public Sector, and Major Media customers expect and love.

"We proved our way worked as a revenue funded, successfully founder-led company sticking to our core values -- that employees and customers are the most important stakeholders. GoDaddy is investing in that ethos today," said Sally Boldt-Strebel, co-founder and COO, Pagely.

"Pagely gets to do more of what we're good at. More of the things our customers love, with the greater operational scale and vast product catalog provided by GoDaddy. We look forward to helping bring this new WooCommerce specific platform to market and continuing to be a leader in the vibrant WordPress ecosystem," added Joshua Strebel, co-founder and CEO, Pagely.

In conjunction with the acquisition of Pagely, GoDaddy will continue to invest and advance its current GoDaddy WordPress and WooCommerce offerings to support small businesses and website designers and developers. GoDaddy remains committed to driving improvements in the WordPress ecosystem that powers more than 40% of the Internet.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.

About Pagely

Pagely serves the Enterprise customer as the category leader for scalability, reliability, and customer satisfaction in Managed WordPress hosting. Our mission since 2009 has been to help big brands scale WordPress by providing the expertise and transparency these discerning clientele demand. To learn more about the company and our culture, visit https://pagely.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/GoDaddy Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.