Baby Day 2022 Seeks to Improve Lifelong Outcomes For Children Across Texas Through Fourth Annual Statewide Celebration The fourth annual celebration will be a week-long event from February 6-12, 2022 designed to connect parents and caregivers to critical early learning resources and experiences that will ultimately impact the lives and futures of Texan children ages zero to three.

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Day , the first and only statewide celebration of babies and toddlers presented by leading statewide nonprofit, First3Years , announces their fourth annual event. The free, week-long celebration will take place online from February 6 - 12, 2022. Embarking on their second online event, Baby Day provides critical early childhood education resources to families and caregivers across Texas — ensuring children receive the education and enrichment needed to not only learn and grow, but to succeed.

Baby Day is offering its free programming online with a full week of educational activities planned for children, parents, professional caregivers, and family members across the state and beyond. Registration is free and activities will be hosted by over 110 local organizations. Live and on-demand baby and toddler events include music, art, yoga, reading, dance, caregiver classes and resources, and more, all designed to support the healthy development of children. Baby Day activities will be live streamed and on-demand and will be part of Baby Day's online library of content that can be accessed year-round.

In 2022, Baby Day will partner with community-based child care organizations to ensure caregivers have the necessary resources to help young children learn and develop — supporting a brighter future for our Tiniest Texans. This year, Baby Day has a specific focus on early childhood professionals with new offerings of free caregiver continuing education opportunities with programming geared toward professional development - a critical resource for many childcare facilities.

"As we prepare for our fourth year, we're keenly focused on putting Baby Day's valuable resources into the hands of as many parents and caregivers of infants and toddlers as possible. Given the long-term benefits early childhood education and experiences have on lifetime outcomes, we know that partnering with caregivers is vital. As a child's first teacher, parents and caregivers are provided with engaging opportunities to connect with their children on Baby Day. They are also encouraged to continue their journey of being an informed parent throughout the year through online activities that encourage their role as an active teacher and guide in their child's growth and development. Family engagement during the first three years of life supports a child's readiness for school and ongoing academic and lifelong success." Ashley Borthick, Interim CEO for First3Years.

Access to high-quality early childhood education is proven to lead to better long-term outcomes for children overall, such as an increase in educational and socioeconomic level, which is why Baby Day will now partner with child care organizations to provide critical resources to the children they serve and their caregivers. This year, Baby Day hopes to improve lifelong outcomes and create opportunities for a brighter future for children in Texas.

Registration for Baby Day 2021 is now open: https://first3yearstx.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/first3yearstx/eventRegistration.jsp?event=2970&

Participants who reside in Texas will receive a free Baby Day educational package containing development tools to help children participate in the event from home.

Community organizations and child care centers can reach out about receiving free resources from Baby Day by emailing community@first3yearstx.org .

About Baby Day and First3Years

Baby Day is the only statewide celebration of the first three years of life, a day established to celebrate the excitement and opportunity of our tiniest Texans. Behind the Baby Day vision stands First3Years, the statewide non-profit organization whose mission is to educate, advocate, and collaborate to advance the healthy development of infants, toddlers, and their families. Each year, First3Years partners with like-minded organizations across the state to host a day of bonding and delight between caregivers and children. Baby Day activities range from infant yoga to music classes to dancing, curated art, storytime and more. Baby Day 2022 will take place online from February 6-12, 2022, with an estimated turnout of more than 10,000 adults and children.

