China Liberal Receives Recognition and Recommendation by Industry Experts for Its All-in-one Teaching Machine AI-Space

BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU ) ("China Liberal", the "Company", or "we"), a China-based company that provides smart campus solutions and other educational services, today announced that its all-in-one teaching machine, AI-Space, received recognition and recommendation by industry experts from each of the Foreign Language Professional Committee of China Association for Educational Technology ("CAET") and the Educational Information Technology Research Branch of Beijing Association of Higher Education ("BAHE").

On October 27, 2021, the Company hosted a reception for a number of industry experts, including Mr. Shaogang Zhang, Executive Vice President of CAET, Mr. Junjing Wang, Secretary General of Foreign Language Professional Committee of CAET, and Ms. Fei Li, Chairwoman of Educational Information Technology Research Branch of BAHE. The Company presented and introduced AI-Space to the experts, including its product positioning, main functions, design, technology, and quality.

With the acknowledgement of the features of AI-Space, the team of industry experts reached the following opinions:

AI-Space aims to solve practical issues with teaching tools in classroom settings, by consolidating front-end audio system, video system, control system, network system, recording system, wireless projection, and remote conference into one machine.

The design of AI-Space makes teaching more effective and enhances overall learning experience for students.

AI-Space adopts a medical-grade touch screen and uses a strong power supply. Its modular design supports users to customize configuration according to their needs, which provides users simple, efficient, and cost-effective solutions in teaching scenarios.

AI-Space provides powerful audio and video processing, including audio addition and de-embedding, wireless projection, video splicing, and flexible configuration of input and output signals.

AI-Space is compatible with a variety of video conferencing software and has multiple expansion ports.

AI-Space features easy installation, deployment, operation and maintenance with good compatibility.

The expert team believes that with its novel design, various practical functions, deep integration and wide application scenarios, AI-Space is a leading and advanced teaching machine and will benefit faculty and students by creating a more efficient learning environment.

About China Liberal Education Holdings Limited

China Liberal, headquartered in Beijing, is an educational services provider in China. It provides a wide range of services, including those under Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs; overseas study consulting services; technological consulting services for Chinese universities to improve their campus information and data management system and to optimize their teaching, operating and management environment, creating a "smart campus"; and tailored job readiness training to graduating students. For more information, visit the company's website at ir.chinaliberal.com .

