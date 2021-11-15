LIPAC Oncology to Present Two-year Data for Phase 1/2a Study of LiPax at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the Society of Urologic Oncology

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIPAC Oncology LLC., a pharmaceutical company utilizing its liposome-bound nano-technology platform to provide precision targeted cancer drugs for the treatment of multiple tumor types, today announced it will present two-year follow-up data for the Phase 1/2a study of LiPax in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the Society of Urologic Oncology, which will be held in Orlando, Florida, and virtually on December 1-3, 2021.

"We are excited to present these encouraging safety and efficacy data, which demonstrate the significant benefit that LiPax offers to patients with NMIBC while eliminating dose-limiting toxicity due to its intravesical administration," said Michael Oefelein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of LIPAC Oncology. "There are currently no approved drugs for low-intermediate risk NMIBC, and we look forward to progressing our Phase 2b clinical trial for LiPax to help address the unmet needs of these patients."

Presentation title: Phase 1/2a Two Year Recurrence Free Survival and Marker Lesion Response Rate for Proliposomal Paclitaxel (TSD-001) In Intermediate Risk NMIBC

Abstract number: 203

Presentation Time and Date: Friday, Dec 3 at 2:00 p.m. ET

About LiPax

LiPax is a precision targeted, locally delivered taxane in Phase 2b development for intravesical instillation in the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Its liposome-bound nano-technology platform achieves targeted tissue penetration with undetectable systemic exposure, toxicity or chemo-related side-effects. NMIBC is the lead program with additional orphan indications in upper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC), thoracic cancers (mesothelioma and malignant pleural effusion) and peritoneal and ovarian cancers. LiPax is designed to enhance the standard of care of outpatient endoscopic tumor removal followed by intravesical instillation using a typical urinary catheter. LIPAC Oncology completed a Phase 2a clinical trial in August 2020 and intends to initiate a Phase 2b study in the second half of 2021 to further investigate LiPax in the treatment of this condition.

About LIPAC Oncology LLC

LIPAC Oncology is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of new investigational therapies to treat intracavitary cancers. Its precision liposome-bound nano-technology platform targets local liposomal delivery of taxanes for the treatment of multiple tumor types. LiPax, its lead investigational candidate for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, is in Phase 2b development. The Company's pipeline includes multiple orphan indications based on the established LiPax formulation. For more information, visit lipaconcology.com.

[1] Source: Sylvester RJ, van der Meijden APM, Oosterlinck W, et al. Predicting recurrence and progression in individual patients with stage Ta T1 bladder cancer using EORTC risk tables: a combined analysis of 2596 patients from seven EORTC trials. Eur Urol 2006;49:466–77. http://www.eortc.be/tools/Bladdercalculator/

