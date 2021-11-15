IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations today hosted the virtual world premiere of the first-ever Mazda CX-50. A completely new model, CX-50 is the first Mazda vehicle to be built at the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) plant in Huntsville, Alabama, with production beginning in January 2022.

Mazda Reveals All-New CX-50

"This new Mazda vehicle has been developed for North America, particularly to support the active and outdoor lifestyles of customers in this region," Jeff Guyton, President and CEO of Mazda North American Operations said. "The CX-50 encourages people to immerse themselves in nature without compromising on the premium design and outstanding on-road performance Mazda is known for."

As a new addition to the Mazda lineup, CX-50 maintains key attributes expected of all Mazda vehicles, including superior driving dynamics and beautiful design. In addition, Mazda has extended this vehicle's capability to enable drivers to venture further into the outdoors and various terrains.

The first-ever CX-50 emphasizes Mazda's trademark natural driving experience to help create greater confidence on and off-road. Enhancing this experience, it will be equipped as standard with the latest i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD) technology and new Mazda Intelligent Drive Select, or Mi-Drive. The new drive modes can be selected with the Mi-Drive switch and will help the crossover SUV drive naturally in a wide variety of conditions, such as in exciting off-road terrain or providing reliable towing capabilities. At launch, CX-50 will be available with Mazda's efficient powertrains, Skyactiv-G 2.5 naturally aspirated engine or Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine and paired with a responsive six-speed automatic transmission. In the coming years, the CX-50 will also be offered with electrified powertrains, including a traditional hybrid model. More information about our electrified models will be shared at a later date.

The CX-50 creates a new styling expression in the Mazda lineup that blends the brand's striking Kodo design with an outdoor capable presence that respectfully interacts with the surroundings. The sleek, long silhouette and wide stance help give the vehicle dynamic proportions that balances design elements that are geared toward outdoor ruggedness. As expected with any current Mazda, the interior of CX-50 is well-crafted and features a layout focused on the driver. Blended seating materials and details inspired by technical, modern outdoor gear all help create a welcoming atmosphere fitting for both adventurists and those just starting their journey into an active lifestyle. A new panoramic moonroof, a first for Mazda, helps the occupants feel more connected to nature. The CX-50 will also debut new color options, such as Zircon Sand exterior paint and an available terracotta interior color.

To further support CX-50's presence in the outdoor space, its designs are more than just beautiful, they are also functional. While the interior provides comfort to all passengers, the cargo space is thoughtfully designed to help support and enable outdoor activities. The vehicle's height and length are ideal for easily loading and securing common outdoor equipment. Additionally, the high strength roof rails and reinforced b-pillars and door jambs add to the usability of securing equipment on the roof of CX-50. This all-new vehicle will help encourage our customers to explore the outdoors without having to compromise on distinct designs or dynamic driving.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City.

