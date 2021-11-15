Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home

Sandridge Energy, Inc. Releases Updated Investor Presentation

Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today released an updated investor presentation. This presentation is available on the Company's website at http://investors.sandridgeenergy.com/Investor-Relations.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/SandRidge Energy, Inc.)
SandRidge Energy, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/SandRidge Energy, Inc.)

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas.  Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
SandRidge Energy, Inc.
1 E. Sheridan Ave. Suite 500
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
investors@sandridgeenergy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandridge-energy-inc-releases-updated-investor-presentation-301424597.html

SOURCE SandRidge Energy, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.