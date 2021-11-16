Crescent has the Outdoors Covered with new Camo Tradesman Shears and Pocket Knives Revamped cutting tools are ideal for camping, hunting, boating, fishing and all things outdoors

SPARKS, Md., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People who love the outdoors know that having the right tools in your pocket helps make for the best experience. Among the most useful are cutting tools, and that's why Crescent Tools took two of its best and revamped them to fit the outdoors lifestyle with the Crescent Wiss Camo Tradesman Shears and Crescent Camo Pocket Knife.

The new Crescent Wiss Camo Tradesman Shears and Crescent Camo Pocket Knife make for quick work of cuts you need to make while enjoying the outdoors.

The new 10-inch Camo Tradesman Shears (CW10TMC) are precisely engineered for knife-like cutting ability. The titanium-coated blades provide corrosion resistance and are three times harder than steel to provide maximum cut life. The serrated bottom blade grips the material being cut for increased control and cleaner cuts.

For the ultimate everyday carry, the Camo Pocket Knife (CPK325CC) has a 3.25-inch drop-point blade made from 5Cr15MoV steel that is precision-ground for superior cutting performance. The flipper tab opening makes for easy use, and the liner lock mechanism makes sure the blade is secure when not in use. The smooth-action ball bearing pivot creates a fluid motion whether you're opening or closing the blade. For a brighter color option that's easier to see, the pocket knife is also available with a Crescent Rawhide orange handle (CPK325CR)

The shears and pocket knife are available individually, but also as a two-piece set in camo (CW10TM325CC) and in rawhide orange (CW10TM325CR). For more information, visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, and power tool accessories. Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy–duty cutting products, and Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. Visit www.crescenttool.com .

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

