GTIS Partners Hires Real Estate Veteran Aimee Martin to Expand For-Sale Residential Investment Efforts

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTIS Partners ("GTIS"), a real assets investment firm that manages in excess of $4 billion in gross assets with a U.S. focus on residential and industrial/logistics investments, announced that it has hired real estate veteran Aimee Martin as Senior Director of Acquisitions. In this role, Ms. Martin will help grow the firm's for-sale residential investment platform, specifically bringing expertise in master planned communities, land banking and homebuilding. The hiring of Ms. Martin is part of the firm's strategy to deploy more professionals in the markets in which it invests and coincides with the opening of a GTIS office in Dallas, where Ms. Martin will be based. GTIS announced previously in June 2021 the hiring of Gary Davis, Bill Mumford and Kurt Rouse on the build to rent side of the business (along with establishing corporate presences in Phoenix and Charlotte) as the firm continues to expand in its residential investment and execution capabilities in fast growing markets.

Ms. Martin has over 25 years of experience in the real estate industry. Prior to joining GTIS, Ms. Martin was head of originations for all investments in Texas, Mountain/Central and the Eastern U.S. for alternative investment firm Isles Ranch Partners, focusing on residential land development and homebuilding opportunities. Before joining Isles Ranch Partners, Ms. Martin worked in originations and asset management at Rockpoint Group, a global real estate investment firm. She also served as Director of Land Finance for Meritage Homes Corporation and Director of Project Finance at national land development company Terrabrook.

"Aimee has significant experience in master planned community and for-sale residential investing from an acquisitions, development and asset management perspective," said Rob Vahradian, Partner and Head of U.S. Investments at GTIS. "I have known her for over 10 years as a key industry player and having high caliber professionals on the ground in our target markets is an important part of our strategy to differentiate ourselves."

Ed McDowell, Senior Managing Director and Head of U.S. Acquisitions at GTIS, added, "We have been active investors in the housing sector over the last decade and we are confident that Aimee's expertise and relationships will allow us to expand our investment focus and contribute to the continued success of our residential housing investment portfolio."

GTIS has been one of the leading investors in the residential real estate sector coming out of the global financial crisis, investing over $2.0 billion of equity across 118 investments with a total estimated budgeted costs of over $9.4 billion. GTIS has invested in a wide range of property types, including master planned communities, homebuilding, single family rental, build to rent, urban condos, and urban/suburban multifamily, and has partnered with some of the leading residential developers and operators.

About GTIS Partners

GTIS Partners is a leading real asset investment and development firm headquartered in New York with offices in São Paulo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Paris and Munich. The firm was founded in 2005 by Tom Shapiro and is managed by President Tom Shapiro and Partners Thomas Feldstein, Josh Pristaw, João Teixeira, Rob Vahradian and Amy Boyle. The firm manages over $4 billion in gross assets and is active across a wide range of real estate sectors including single family and multifamily housing, residential land development, office, industrial/logistics and hospitality as well as renewable energy infrastructure and opportunity zone investments. The firm invests at various points in the capital structure including credit, common equity and structured equity. In the US, GTIS has invested in over 130 assets across 40 unique markets including growth areas such as Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Tampa and Charlotte. In Brazil, GTIS is among the largest real assets private equity firms with holdings including office, residential, logistics, hospitality and renewable energy investments. Marquee assets in São Paulo include the Infinity office building and Palácio Tangará, a five-star resort style hotel.

For more information, please visit www.gtispartners.com.

Media Contacts

Steve Bruce / Mary Beth Grover

ASC Advisors

(203) 992-1230

sbruce@ascadvisors.com / mbgrover@ascadvisors.com

View original content:

SOURCE GTIS Partners