Reddi-wip Asks "How Do You Reddi-wip?" in New Online Sweepstakes Grand Prizes Include Private Call from Cameo Celebrity, One Year Supply of Reddi-wip and $500 Gift Card

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an unmistakable whoosh and a signature dollop, Reddi-wip, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), has been adding a touch of joy to breakfast, beverages, desserts and more for generations. Now, in celebration of the holiday season and everyone's favorite real-cream whipped topping, the brand is asking a simple question with endless answers: "How do you Reddi-wip?" Those who respond on Instagram can win one of three randomly-drawn grand prizes that include a private call with a celebrity on Cameo, the leading marketplace connecting fans and brands directly with tens of thousands of pop culture personalities, along with a one-year supply of Reddi-wip and a $500 Visa Gift Card.

Reddi-wip Logo (PRNewsfoto/Conagra Brands, Inc.)

"Nothing tops Reddi-wip when it comes to making all of your treats a little sweeter and a lot more fun," said Ashley Spade, brand director, Reddi-wip. "We love to hear from our consumers, and can't wait to see all the fun and creative responses to the question of 'How do you Reddi-wip?"

To enter the sweepstakes, Reddi-wip fans should follow these simple steps:

Follow @reddiwip on Instagram

Post a picture of your favorite treat to top with Reddi-wip (any variety!)

Tag @reddiwip in the post and include the hashtags #howdoyoureddiwip and #sweepstakes.

Entries may be submitted between November 15 and December 26, 2021. No purchase necessary. For official sweepstakes rules, visit www.howdoyoureddiwip.com.





To add a little more fun to the sweepstakes and to mark the arrival of new Reddi-wip Zero Sugar*, a collection of Cameo stars, including Cedric the Entertainer, Carson Kressley, Kate Flannery and Ice-T, kicked off the party by sharing video messages of how they enjoy Reddi-wip. The three winners in the sweepstakes will get a private video call from Cedric the Entertainer, Carson Kressley or Carrie Ann Inaba via Cameo.

Pies, fruit, cakes, sundaes, pancakes, smoothies, and coffee are among the many foods best enjoyed with Reddi-wip. The new Reddi-wip Zero Sugar*, made with real cream and zero grams of sugar per serving*, joins a collection that includes Original, Fat Free, Extra Creamy, two varieties of Non-Dairy made with coconut or almond milk and Reddi-wip Barista offerings, featuring Sweet Foam and Nitro Creamer varieties. New Reddi-wip Zero Sugar* is available in 6.5-ounce and 13-ounce varieties.

Need a few recipe ideas before you enter the sweepstakes? Visit www.reddiwip.com for recipe collections, including tips on how to add even more joy to your festive holiday gatherings.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com .

About Cameo

Cameo is the leading marketplace connecting fans and brands directly with tens of thousands of pop culture personalities in the form of personalized video messages, engaging fan experiences, marketing campaigns, and events partnerships. Founded in March 2017 by Steven Galanis, Devon Townsend, and Martin Blencowe, Cameo's mission is to create the most personalized and authentic fan connections on earth. In just over four years, Cameo has fulfilled more than 2.5 million magical moments ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, marriage proposals and direct fan interactions. In 2020 alone, the company fulfilled more Cameos than throughout its 4-year history, with Cameos delivered on every continent in the world.

*Not a low-calorie food

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Amy Morgan

Conagra Brands

(312) 549 -5516

Amy.Morgan@conagra.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.