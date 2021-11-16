Sharp Fluidics® Announces More Than 100,000 Surgical Procedures Performed With Neoclose®

- The company is currently showcasing the NeoClose Robotic and Laparoscopic Closure System at Booth 117 at the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists annual meeting in Austin, Texas

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Fluidics, Inc. announced today that its NeoClose® Robotic and Laparoscopic Closure System has now been used in more than 100,000 surgical procedures around the world. The company made its announcement while showcasing NeoClose at Booth 117 at the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL) annual meeting in Austin, Texas.

"This is a tremendous milestone," said Douglas Rimer, President of Sharp Fluidics. "NeoClose has gained rapid surgeon acceptance by providing a faster and safer port site closure while reducing patient pain. It is quickly becoming the new standard of care in port site closure."

NeoClose brings a simple, intuitive, and reliable solution to assist the surgeon in closing port site defects following laparoscopic and robotic abdominal surgery. By utilizing bio-absorbable anchors with a pre-attached suture, NeoClose is faster, safer, and provides less port site pain than the standard practice of closing port sites.

"My experience with NeoClose for laparoscopic surgery has been extremely positive," said Matthew J. Isom, DO, FACOG, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital in Katy, TX. "NeoClose is unique in that it allows for a fast and safe closure while reducing the tension on the tissue which helps with tissue healing. Interestingly, this superior approach to closing fascia also results in reduced post op patient pain."

Following the acquisition of NeoClose by Sharp Fluidics in March 2020, the company launched NeClose AnchorGuard, which enables clinicians to safely close laparoscopic and robotic port sites without insufflation.

"The NeoClose AnchorGuard inspires confidence that anyone can close quickly and easily without risk of bowel perforation, which is always a primary concern. It is my go-to closure device," said James Lilja, M.D. Gynecologic Oncologist of Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose CA.

About Sharp Fluidics

Sharp Fluidics, Inc. is a leader in the development and marketing of innovative medical technologies and devices to improve surgical closure efficiency and safety. For more information on Sharp Fluidics, please visit www.sharpfluidics.com.

