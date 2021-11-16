Smith+Nephew announces digital surgery and robotics innovation centre in Europe

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, is proud to announce the creation of a purpose built digital surgery and robotics innovation centre, based in Munich, Germany.

The new innovation centre will bring healthcare professionals from Europe, Middle East and Africa together with Smith+Nephew's R&D and medical education teams to explore digital surgery and robotics techniques and technologies. At the heart of this will be Real Intelligence, Smith+Nephew's digital ecosystem, including the new state-of-the-art robotics-assisted surgical system CORI™.

The centre will feature a dedicated medical education facility, where surgeons can refine techniques and experience the latest technology through hands-on learning and immersive simulation technology.

The centre will also home Smith+Nephew's digital surgery and robotics R+D team, enabling them to collaborate with surgeons, scientists and engineers, driving innovation that meets unmet clinical needs. Many of this team joined Smith+Nephew from Brainlab under the terms of a collaboration agreement announced in 2019.

Smith+Nephew EMEA President, Peter Coenen said, "We are excited to be announcing this state-of-the-art facility focused on the development and delivery of digital surgery technologies and techniques. We look forward to sharing our plans as we progress our technology vision, and to welcoming customers to experience a new approach to medical education when we open next year."

The new facility, which is expected to open late 2022, will be situated at the Rhythm complex at Kustermann Park, in central Munich. It joins Smith+Nephew's recently opened robotics R&D and medical education facility in Pittsburgh, US in offering a unique collaborative approach to customer experience and product development.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $4.6 billion in 2020. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks related to the impact of COVID-19, such as the depth and longevity of its impact, government actions and other restrictive measures taken in response, material delays and cancellations of elective procedures, reduced procedure capacity at medical facilities, restricted access for sales representatives to medical facilities, or our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

™ Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.

Smith & Nephew logo. (PRNewsFoto/Smith & Nephew)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smith & Nephew plc