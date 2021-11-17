Vancouver-based Klue ranks 12th on list thanks to quadruple-digit revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Klue, the AI-powered industry leader in the fast-growing Competitive Enablement sector, has been announced as a winner of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 Awards. The annual awards recognize Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on highest revenue-growth percentage over a four-year period. Klue ranks 12th on the list of 50 with cumulative revenue growth in excess of 2400% since 2017.

Klue Awarded Deloitte Fast 50 2021 (CNW Group/Klue)

Klue Named one of Canada's Fastest-Growing Tech Companies in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Program

Klue's CEO Jason Smith says the award is a reflection of Klue's ability to provide customers with fast, accurate and insightful intelligence that enables revenue teams, and the organization at large to win more deals and grow their business.

"Investment in Competitive Enablement is growing exponentially within the most progressive organizations looking to separate themselves from their competitors. It's no longer enough to have a program that simply collects disparate pieces of information," commented Jason Smith, CEO at Klue. "More and more, organizations are turning to Competitive Enablement programs like Klue to provide actionable insights that lead to winning more deals, building the most effective product features and differentiation strategies. It's this desire for actionable insights that has underpinned Klue's growth," he added.

Following a $15 million Series A funding announcement last year, Klue has continued to invest heavily in product development and talent acquisition as a continuation of the company's upward trajectory. This forward momentum is propelling the company towards defining a new category of competitive intelligence known as Competitive Enablement.

Klue helps organizations collect and curate valuable competitive intelligence through a combination of publicly available information and insights from employees. This competitive information is then stored in an easily accessible central repository allowing sales, marketing, business intelligence, product, strategy, and executive teams to be several steps ahead of the competition at all times.

"It's truly an honour to be listed alongside some of the most innovative and disruptive technology companies in Canada. We wouldn't have gotten here without our amazingly talented team, partners, and customers. This award belongs to all of them," remarked Smith.

Winners in all categories were announced by Deloitte Technology on November 17, with the National Summit & Celebration event taking place November 24 and 25, 2021.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca

About Klue

Klue is a competitive enablement platform for the modern enterprise. Using Klue, product marketers and enablement teams leverage curated intel from inside their company and across the web to create insights delivered in real-time to the field. Salespeople get access to relevant, digestible competitive insights inside the tools they use every day. Learn more at klue.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Klue