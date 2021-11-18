Crunch Fitness Announces Milestone of 400th Franchise Club Opening

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned gym chain Crunch Fitness is proud to announce the February 2022 opening of its 400th location in San Angelo, Texas. With this opening, Crunch secures its place as the number one gym brand in the high-value, low price category.

In addition to the highly anticipated opening of its 400th club, Crunch has continued to see rapid expansion in memberships. As of October 2020, Crunch Franchise has exceeded 128% of pre-pandemic membership levels, significantly outpacing the industry at large, with its closest competitor in the space recently announcing a 97% return to pre-pandemic membership. Crunch was the only major brand in the industry to grow throughout the pandemic, in a period that the global health and fitness association, IHRSA, reported that 22% of the fitness industry closed.

"We are proud of reaching the 400th Crunch gym milestone and the momentum we have maintained, despite the many challenges that the pandemic posed on the fitness industry," said Ben Midgley, CEO of Crunch Franchise. "The significant growth we experienced is a true testament to not only Crunch's leadership in the space but to our ongoing commitment to our members and their safety. It also speaks to our franchisees' tremendous efforts and shows that our members wanted to get back in the gym as soon as possible."

The new Crunch Fitness gym in San Angelo will open at 4349 Sherwood Way, and prospective members can now visit www.crunchsanangelo.com or call 325-716-4069 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. This new club will follow the Crunch Franchise model boasting miles of cardio, tons of weights, advanced high-intensity interval training sessions in the HIITZone, and Relax & Recover services ranging from HydroMassage®, to dry saunas, to red light therapy, to tanning.

The newest club's studio will also hold proprietary group fitness classes for members, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt, Fat Burning Pilates, and more.

Crunch San Angelo is owned and operated by Undefeated Tribe and led by CEO and fitness veteran Tony Hartl. This is their seventh Crunch location in the Lone Star State. "We are beyond excited to be the 400th club within Crunch. San Angelo is our 7th gym of 50 planned locations over the next five years. We could not have picked a better partner than Crunch Fitness," said Hartl.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.8 million members with 400 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Portugal and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

